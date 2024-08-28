Chihuahua, Chih.- “Seeing the accused causes me pain,” said Blanca Ascencio, Gabriel Alejandro’s mother, after being in the same room as Edgar RF, who was arrested and brought before a judge as responsible for shooting and causing the death of her son. “What I want is for this not to happen again,” she confessed.

She revealed that the arrest of her son’s alleged murderer was thanks to the intervention of a United States Special Forces Group, which agreed to take charge of the case due to the investigation she presented to them, in addition to the fact that Gabriel Alejandro had dual nationality, since he was an American citizen.

Regarding what it means to her to be in the same courtroom as the person accused of her son’s death, she said that they are different emotions. She even said that she feels sorry for the accused, but she knows that he is in that place because of the decisions he made and that, if they had been different, he would have avoided the tragedy.

“Everything I have done has been to ensure that it does not happen again, because they will never be able to replace what I lost. Either way, I am the one who has lost the most and I do not want any more parents to go through something like this. For me, there is no victory, nor is this any consolation,” she said.

He added that Gabriel Alejandro’s death is a reflection of society, as young people do not know how far their actions can go. “I think it is likely that the accused did not want what happened to happen, but that does not change things, because he could have avoided it,” he added.

She said that at some point she will have to work on herself to cope with the loss, because until now her efforts have been focused on finding those responsible.

He explained that the capture was a coordinated effort with the United States Immigration Service, which cancelled the fugitives’ visas. Later, the special team detected that one of the cars that Edgar RF used to move around the United States had left Arizona for Texas.

Ascencio said he was not at the border bridge when the man was handed over to Mexican authorities last Saturday, although he was in El Paso when he was informed of the arrest.

“I was in El Paso because we were reviewing the strategy and I found out that they had arrested him and were going to take him to be handed over,” he said.

He added that, although he has had some differences with the local authorities, pointing out that they allowed those involved in the death of his son to escape, he recognizes their willingness to take the steps to issue a red card against Edgar RF and his son Brian RN.

The latter remains at large, but progress has been made in locating him.

She stressed that the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office assisted her and helped her to get the North American authorities to take over the case. “They are still looking for Edgar’s son, but the special team is very efficient; it took three weeks to locate him and arrest him,” she said.

The man was formally charged on Sunday with being the perpetrator of the murder of Gabriel Alejandro, after spending more than five months on the run in the United States, trying to avoid arrest.

He was brought before a court where he was accused of having shot Gabriel Alejandro, 19, on March 2 outside a home in the Cumbres de San Francisco residential area, after a conflict that began in a nightclub in this capital.

The origin of the events was an altercation between Brian RN and Diego ZB with a friend of Gabriel Alejandro in a bar. After the argument, the first two, along with Edgar, followed them to the residential complex, where the now detained man shot Gabriel.

The hearing for the linkage to the process will be held this Thursday.