Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and those who love him have been continuously raising their voice for justice. His death remains a mystery until now. Not one, but three big agencies, CBI, NCB and ED are engaged in solving the death knell of Sushant. Recently, CBI issued a statement to Sushant’s family saying that they are conducting a professional investigation in this case. During this, Shweta has tweeted to keep the fans together and has shared an open letter of a fan.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has tweeted for fans. Shweta has once again launched a campaign for Sushant. He has written about his strength with fans and in unity. Fans began to comment on this post in various ways.

Sushant’s fan has written an open letter for him. This post reads, ‘Even though you have gone from this materialistic physical world, some part of your soul is still alive with many of us. I don’t know what kind of person you were before, but after your sudden death I came to know that you were a very brilliant person. Your dazzling personality, your enchanting environment and your intellectual and innovative ideas have completely shaken me up. ‘

Fan has written in the manner of an actor, ‘You are the first person who made me realize what a true person can do in his life. I think you have done your part and now we have to do our part now.

Fan wrote, ‘On Monday my sleep opened with your glimpses, I saw you in a dream that night, when I met you. I cried even then and kept crying even after getting up and then you said to me smiling – I lived my life. This was a message for me. With this, Fan wrote that he is a real star to show the way.

According to a Times Now report, sources have revealed that AIIMS ‘forensic team has not found any toxic substance in Sushant’s body in his investigation. Also, their DNA sample has also been matched. However, it is being told that more investigation is yet to be done in the autopsy report of Cooper Hospital. In such a situation, the investigation of Sushant’s murder in the forensic team does not seem to be confirmed. AIIMS ‘forensic team has also raised some questions on the autopsy report of Cooper Hospital. The team believes that where the postmortem of Sushant’s body was done there was not as much light as it should have.