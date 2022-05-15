Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the United States on Saturday for the right to abortion, which is now under heavy pressure in the country. Large crowds of people gathered in New York, Washington and Los Angeles, among others, according to international news agencies, marking the start of a so-called “seething summer”. Counter-demonstrations took place in some cities, but there were no major disturbances.

Also read: Conservative America has worked for decades to criminalize abortion



Earlier this month, it was announced that a majority of the US Supreme Court wants to abolish the national right to abortion. The conclusion of a leaked draft statement was that the judgment in the Roe v. Wade case, which has justified the right to abortion for nearly five decades, should be quashed.

freedom of choice

If the Supreme Court goes through with the plan — the final ruling is expected in June — US states will now be able to decide for themselves whether abortion is allowed. About half of the fifty states would use this power to at least partially deprive women of their freedom of choice. A bill by Democrats to legalize abortion nationwide has failed in parliament this week.

The anger of pro-abortion protesters was also partly directed at Joe Biden. The US president has been accused of lack of leadership in a deeply polarizing issue. Biden has said he will further enshrine the right to abortion in legislation, but critics say the president is not bold and outspoken enough.