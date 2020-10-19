There is a good news among the rising corona virus cases in the whole world as well as in India. The growth rate of infection has dropped by more than half since Kovid-19 cases reached peak in the last 30 days. The data shows that while it was 92% before September, it fell to 42% after that. With this drop of 50%, the hopes of winning the epidemic have increased.This decline is due to the falling data in the worst affected areas and the large scale improvement seen in many states. The biggest impact has been seen in Chhattisgarh where the decline was 291%. It had a growth rate of 97% last month but it had dropped below the 388% rate between August 18 and September 18 before that.



How about other states

On the other hand, Punjab saw a decline of 132%, in Odisha -109%, in Uttar Pradesh -78% and in Haryana, -76%. Andhra Pradesh, one of the four worst states, saw the biggest drop – 70%. This was followed by Karnataka (-56pp) and Maharashtra (-53pp) above the national average.

At the same time, Tamil Nadu recorded a decline of -22pp. Only Kerala saw a spurt in growth rate while Delhi also saw a drop of -16pp. Rajasthan recorded a decline of -18pp and Bihar -27pp. The cutoff for these figures was kept on the date of September 18 as the highest number of cases were reported in the country a day before that.

Weekend effect in Maharashtra?

At the same time, 44,913 new cases of corona were seen in the country on Monday, which is the lowest increase in one day since July 21. At the same time, 5,984 cases were seen in Maharashtra on Monday, which is the lowest in the last 104 days. However, it is being said that on Monday, low figures are recorded on weekends due to low testing due to shortage of staff. In Mumbai, 1,234 cases were registered, which was the lowest in 48 days.

Corona finish by February 2021? Big signs are getting from new trends