Firefly thieves have been a headache for the Kanpur police for a long time. Jugnu Chor has a famous dialogue that locks smiles upon seeing him. Well, the Jugnu thief was arrested by the Chamanganj police after much effort. It was then closed in lockup. The firefly thief was locked in lockup that he repeated his old dialogue and escaped from lockup. After this, the police feel cheated. A case has been registered against five policemen for negligence.Javed alias Jugnu is a vicious thief living in the Chamanganj police station area. Firefly is such a vicious thief that he cleans his hands in the blink of an eye. The firefly thief carries out a robbery in film style. Jugnu Chor has 37 cases against him in various police stations of the city. The firefly thief managed to dodge the police once again and escaped from the lockup. Surprising among all this is that the police could keep Jugnu in lockup for only three hours.

Toilet escaped

According to CO Tripurari Pandey, Javed alias Jugnu, a resident of Chamanganj police station area, is a vicious criminal. There are about 37 lawsuits on this. He was arrested at around 5 am on Monday morning. Around 8 in the morning, Jugnu went on the pretext of going to the toilet and escaped from there. Search for him is going on. Five policemen and the accused have been booked under sections 221, 223, 224 for negligence in relation to absconding of the vicious thief Javed alias Jugunu from the police station.