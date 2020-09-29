Late actress Sridevi’s Ladli Jahnavi Kapoor may be three films old in Bollywood, but in terms of style, she competes with the big beauties of B-town. In her short journey, Jahnavi has not only made a special place in the hearts of people with her brilliant acting but the actress’ sartorial pics are proof that she has inherited fashion understanding from her mother Sridevi. We have seen something similar again recently. But don’t know why the trollers have so much objection to this look of the actress.

While Jahnavi Kapoor often appeases the fans with her glamorous pictures, but even after being very stylish sometimes, the actress’s fans do not like her style much. This is why Jahnavi Kapoor recently carried the bridal look of Bollywood’s famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra for the latest selection personality. However, Jahnavi looked very cute in the bride’s dress like every time but some ‘sanskari trollers’ were also upset with this style of the actress. If you do not have heart on these saris of Janhvi Kapoor, then say, every time a boring saree made a style statement

Actually, Manish Malhotra had organized a fashion show on the digital platform keeping in mind his latest collection ‘Rouhaniyat’ i.e. Heritage Wedding, for which Jahnavi Kapoor chose pistachio green embroidered lehenga adopting the bride’s avatar. . The latticework was done in intricate cut work with zardozi and inlay embroidery in a green and golden lehenga. Not only this, the lehenga blouse was crafted with sequins as well as inlaid handwork. Also K Long Tail to add extra glam to the lehenga which was leaving no stone unturned to make this overall attire beautiful.



Till now everything was fine but as the pictures of Jahnavi came out in the veneer of the bride, the trollers started taking them in hand. While some fans praised this look of Jahnavi, many said – Third class. Not only this, some users instructed Jahnavi to delete the picture. Seeing Rashmi Desai posing in bold clothes, people said, ‘I have not seen a bad thing till date’