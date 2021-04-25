OF HUNGRY

“There was a time when faith consisted in believing what we could not see; but new drifts in political lies lead us to think that, today, faith consists in seeing something and also not believing it ”. The reflection was made by Rafael del Águila after the 11-M episodes and the connection with ETA that some sectors of the right insisted on maintaining against all evidence. Then the alternative realities would come, as when Trump voters, with photographs in front of them, denied that Obama’s inauguration had been more crowded than that of your president. We moved between hallucination and obscenity, in that brittle territory where we stopped representing reality to directly supplant it.

That “seeing, but not believing” collided head-on with the words of the Minnesota Assistant District Attorney in the George Floyd murder trial: “Use common sense, believe what your eyes saw, you have seen what you have seen.” . It is no accident that I insisted on something so obvious (simply believing what we see) now that lies are fabricated in broad daylight. It was a cell phone that recorded Floyd’s suffocation and murder from the pressure on his killer’s knee. The door was thus opened to that common sense of which the assistant prosecutor spoke in the way in which he addressed the jury: putting factual reality at the center of their deliberations. The Floyd case does not only speak of racism as a way of attributing a different value to lives because of the color of the skin. It also says a lot about a time when it seems that other paths are beginning to be traced: bottom currents.

That’s what Biden was talking about when he affirmed that “the United States is experiencing a moment of significant change”, one in which an image is called upon to judge the real; in which society takes responsibility and faces a historical injustice looking to the future; in which a government is criticized for the risk of overheating of its ultra-expansive policies and not for the uncouth tweets of a president; a moment, in short, in which the fight against climate change is the main objective. This is the moment: reparation in the face of hatred, in the face of alternative realities, political projects in the face of empty slogans, democracy in the face of Trumpism. About the dangers of this, Timothy Snyder warned us in these pages: to despise the truth and the institutions that manage the reality that concerns us, is to give power to those who have wealth and charisma to produce spectacle instead. Anti-politics favors the powerful. And there is a significant difference between capturing an emotional moment of pandemic exhaustion or hanging medals for having the terraces open, and knowing how to read the political situation by identifying the undercurrents. The first is called short-termism, and it is as old as the lie in politics.