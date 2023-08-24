After so many years we remember Albert Chestnutthanks to daughter Carolina who wanted to tell the life with his father who passed away in 2005 for internal bleeding which, unfortunately, did not give him a chance. The young woman has beautiful memories of her famous father, at the time host of the show Stranamore. But also a bad memory, the last, of the parent hospitalized before losing his life.

Alberto Castagna was a much loved journalist and television host, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 59, due to internal bleeding. In 1999 he fell ill when his daughter, had with the dermatologist Roman Puccihe was only 6 years old.

A book would not be enough to explain it. Very complicated. Affectionate and present, but also very young, afraid of being a parent. Sometimes, between the two of us, I was the adult.

These are the words that the daughter, specializing in Hygiene and Preventive Medicinehe entrusted to Corriere della Sera.

Yummy, to embarrassing levels. In order to satisfy me, he would have granted me anything and I’m not necessarily talking about gifts. One evening I said to him, out of nowhere: ‘I would like to go horse riding’. The next day he took me to the stables. He had taken all my equipment. After a while I got annoyed: ‘I want to get off, I don’t like it’. And we went bowling.

Carolina, who now lives between Rome and Philadelphia, says that there were many famous friends of her father Alberto:

Fabrizio Frizzi, Maurizio Costanzo and Maria De Filippi, Pippo Baudo. Dad had keyboards, with uncle Pasquale he organized endless karaoke evenings. They all sang in chorus, yes even Pippo and Maurizio. One evening Umberto Smaila came to play. They stayed close to us even after that.

When Alberto Castagna got sick, he stayed in the hospital for a long time. The mother explained to her daughter that he was not well, that he was in intensive care and that he would not be back for a long time.

One day in class, I announced that he was dead. The school immediately called home. It wasn’t true. My mother understood that I needed to see him. He moved heaven and earth and obtained permission to let me in to him. They dressed me in a shirt, cap and shoe protectors, it was all wide for me. I looked like the little chemist.

The meeting in the hospital, however, is a painful memory that is still present in his mind today:

I got scared. Above all because he no longer had a moustache, they had cut it off, I’d never seen him like this.

Alberto Castagna came out of intensive care, returned home