The record litter of little Pebbles: it seemed to have finished after 5 children, but in reality it was not so

Pebbles is a very sweet puppy that has been found living like stray. Fortunately, a loving family decided to take her into foster care, but during the childbirth an incredible reality has emerged. She gave birth to well 14 children. Something unimaginable.

CREDIT: PIXABAY

Similar events are also incredible from tell.

Volunteers from Saving Grace they found this little dog while she was living like stray. They wanted to help her and that’s why they worked a long time for capture it.

Unfortunately, the little girl didn’t have much confidence in humans, due to its sad past. This is why they knew that the shelter was not a suitable place for her. As a result, they found one loving home in which to live waiting to recover.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

A woman called Carter, who collaborates precisely with these people, has decided to accept. He wanted to help Pebbles a forget the trauma and all the suffering that he had endured in his short life.

However, it is just a few weeks later that the lady realized it was pregnant. His belly it grew out of all proportion. His confirmations came when he brought her from doctor for a visit.

The incredible birth of little Pebbles

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The contractions they arrived a short time later. Initially, the puppy was born after much suffering 5 children. Carter was happy, because it seemed to be a manageable thing.

However, a few moments later the woman realized that the puppy was bad again and it was at that moment that he realized that he was not done. Pebbles gave birth to 14 puppies. Here is the video of what happened below:

A litter that was a real one record. Something no one would ever have imagined. Fortunately, all the children have already found families willing to adopt them. Their mom found one too new house to live in, where she is surrounded by all the love she needs.