Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, defeated former champions Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the IPL-13 match on Saturday. In this match, AB de Villiers (55 *) scored an unbeaten half-century and played an important role in helping the team win. Rajasthan team lost in this match but Rahul Tewatia is being praised. Former India opener Virender Sehwag also praised him.

Chasing a target of 178 runs, Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal (35) and Virat Kohli (43) added 79 runs for the second wicket. Then AB (55 *) and Gurkirat Mann (19 *) made an unbeaten 77-run partnership to win RCB.

See, As soon as Winning Six started, Virat hugged AB and reached Anushka, Anushka was applauding.

Rahul Tewatiya scored 19 not out and also took a wicket. He caught a great catch by Virat Kohli (43) off Karthik Tyagi. It seemed at one time that the ball would fall beyond the boundary but Tevatiya caught it in a magnificent style.

After this, Sehwag wrote on Twitter, ‘Tewatiya can do anything. If there is a chance to make a Kovid vaccine, then it seems that they will make it as time goes on. What a great season for them.



For Rajasthan, Captain Steve Smith contributed 57 and Robin Uthappa contributed 41 runs. Bangalore pacer Chris Morris took 4 wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal got 2 wickets. Apart from Teotia, Rajasthan’s Shreyas Gopal and Karthik Tyagi also got 1-1 wickets.