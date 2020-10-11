India’s well-known wrestler Geeta Phogat has posted cute pictures of her son Arjun. In this, his son is playing in the mud. People are very fond of this tweet. More than 53 thousand people have liked it and about 3.5 thousand people have retweeted it.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestler Geeta Phogat posted some pictures of her son Arjun on Twitter. Seeing these cute pictures, you will not be able to stop the smile on your face.

Geeta captioned the photo on twitter – Seeing Arjun growing up in the same soil that we are playing today, this soil is the golden moment for me as a mother.

People are very fond of these pictures. He has been liked by more than 53000 people.

Seeing Arjun growing up in the soil in which we are today on this stage, as a mother,…