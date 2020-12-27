The corona vaccination is a Germany longed for – and voluntary. Interior Minister Seehofer (CSU) now explained in detail why this had to be the case.

The vaccinations in the Corona pandemic * have now also in Germany began.

have now also in began. In this country, as in the world, there are Vaccination opponents .

. Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) now refers to this group in an interview.

Berlin – “No special treatment for vaccinated people”: Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU *) considers it wrong, already against that Sars-CoV-2 virus * Prefer vaccinated people – “As important as vaccination is for all of us,” he said Bild am Sonntag (BamS) for the nationwide vaccination start. A distinction between vaccinated and non-vaccinated comes one Compulsory vaccination the same and he was against compulsion, emphasized Seehofer.

The vaccine * had gradually arrived in the federal states on Saturday, in the first states the vaccinations started in Nursing and retirement homes early Sunday morning. The first vaccinated patient was one on Saturday evening 101 year old woman, Resident of a home in Halberstadt in the Harz Mountains.

“NO SPECIAL TREATMENT!” – Seehofer warns of the betterment of vaccinated people https://t.co/iR07fw1fJQ – PICTURE (@PICTURE) December 27, 2020

Corona vaccination start in Germany: According to Seehofer, politics should be “cautious”

Seehofer also rejected special rights from companies like Airlines and Concert promoters from. “I can only warn against it,” he said BamS. A special treatment for vaccinated people divide society. “One’s privilege is the disadvantage of the other.”

“The state must remain neutral and must not become the guardian of the citizens. People receive behavioral recommendations and advice on a daily basis medicine and from science. This is important for clarification and understanding, but politics should be more cautious at this point, ”Seehofer explained to the newspaper.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU *) had emphasized again on Saturday that the vaccination * voluntary be. Nevertheless, the goal is as many people as possible vaccinate against the virus. (AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

List of rubric lists: © Christoph Soeder / dpa