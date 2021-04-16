At the rallies of the so-called lateral thinkers, the authorities noticed an increasing propensity for violence. This is not without consequences.

Berlin – Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) expects a nationwide observation of the “lateral thinkers” movement by the constitution protection authorities. “We have a strong focus on this scene right from the start. We take a close look at who is taking part and what their behavior is like, ”said the minister in Berlin on Thursday. The problems and the willingness to use violence in this scene would have increased, “therefore the tendency with us, also in the constitution protection group, is more in the direction of declaring this scene an object of observation”. As of yesterday, he would also suspect “that it will come to that”. It doesn’t make sense, “if after every such derailment we find out that it mustn’t be repeated and then it does repeat itself,” said Seehofer, referring to the conditions at some of the movement’s protest rallies in the past. He was here for a massive police presence and the application of the principle Wehret the beginnings.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies a movement as a suspected case if it sees significant indications of anti-constitutional efforts. This means that the secret service can evaluate and save personal data. Under strict conditions, the Federal Office can systematically monitor the group concerned and use intelligence services, i.e. secretly obtain information. The aim is to find out whether the suspicion can be corroborated and whether a group is classified as proven extremist. So it is a transition phase.

Stephan Kramer wants to declare the “lateral thinking” movement to be a suspected case nationwide

Before that, Thuringia’s President for the Protection of the Constitution, Stephan Kramer, had spoken out in favor of declaring the “lateral thinking” movement nationwide as a suspected case. “We are dealing with an effort to defame and delegitimize the free democratic basic order and the institutions of this state,” said Kramer ARD-Political magazine Contrasts. The German press agency Kramer said on Thursday that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution had been watching the demonstrations for some time. “But now it is the case that the extremists are taking the lead and are increasingly taking over the direction, even if they are not numerically in the majority,” said Kramer.

At the demonstrations, representatives of the so-called New Right were present, citizens of the Reich and representatives of the now officially disbanded “wing” of the AfD, said Kramer. “This also results in the situation for me that there are sufficient clues in the” lateral thinking “movement to work on it as a suspected case.” Kramer demanded that the movement be declared a suspected case nationwide and that the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution should take over the coordination work. “I think it would be desirable if the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution finally came to the conclusion that it was a suspected case,” said Kramer. In his opinion, the “thinking outside the box” should not be classified in the area of ​​right-wing extremism, but should be viewed with certainty as a suspected case of extremism. (dpa)