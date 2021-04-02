Horst Seehofer does not want to be vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine because he does not want to be patronized. Spahn and the chief physician react.

Update from April 2, 11:40 a.m .: Health Minister Jens Spahn is happy about everyone who can be poked as a role model with the Astrazeneca vaccine * against corona. Most recently, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier did this (see update from April 1st, 12:10 p.m.). Horst Seehofer made headlines on Thursday when he picture said Astrazeneca would not be vaccinated because he would not be patronized (see first report).

The head of statutory health insurance physicians, Andreas Gassen, reacted to this: When asked by “Bild Live” whether Seehofer’s statement was useful in the current situation, he said: “That is only of limited use. I don’t know Mr. Seehofer’s risk constellation, but in case of doubt, ‘Silence is gold’ would probably have been the wiser option in this case. “

Seehofer does not want to have Astrazeneca injected – Steinmeier vaccinated

Update from April 1st, 12:10 p.m .: Horst Seehofer said he did not want to be vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine just because Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) asked him: “I will not be patronized,” said Seehofer Picture (see first report). At a press conference, Spahn made it clear that he had never asked his ministerial colleague to do so. Horst Seehofer can also decide whether he wants to be vaccinated with the vaccine or not. Regardless of the political level, Spahn is grateful for every colleague who gets vaccinated, talks about it and promotes it. Nevertheless, it is always an individual, personal decision how someone deals with it.

Green politician Winfried Kretschmann was vaccinated against the corona virus with Astrazeneca in March. On Thursday afternoon the news came that Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had now also received his first corona vaccination. He was also injected with the Astrazeneca vaccine. He then appealed to all citizens to follow his example: “I trust the vaccines approved in Germany,” he emphasized in a statement. Spahn was also pleased at the press conference. “Also because he is a role model for others and simply shows how this little spade can make a big difference for yourself and for mutual protection.”

Seehofer does not want to be vaccinated with Astrazeneca – “Do not let me patronize”

First report from April 1st: Berlin – Politicians should be vaccinated against Corona as a confidence-building measure. This proposal is not new. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) apparently finds this idea even better now, when Astrazeneca is so criticized. How picture reports, he is said to have asked his 60-year-old ministerial colleagues at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday to get vaccinated.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) * firmly rejects this: “The answer to Jens Spahn’s request is: No!”, Said the 71-year-old picture. “I will not allow myself to be patronized.” He was therefore not interested in evaluating the vaccine itself.

Corona vaccination with Astrazeneca: Seehofer does not want – Merkel’s vaccination date is getting closer

Already at the press conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * on Tuesday about the German Astrazeneca decision – the official name of the vaccine is now “Vaxzevria” * – Spahn had encouraged everyone over 60 to have the drug injected there Despite the sinus vein thrombosis that had occurred, it was a very effective remedy against the coronavirus. The Chancellor herself belongs to this age group. “The possibility of getting vaccinated has come closer for me,” she stated. “When it’s my turn, I get vaccinated – also with Astrazeneca.”

picture Has According to the report, Lower Saxony's Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) * asked if he would be vaccinated with Astrazeneca. The 62-year-old's answer was: yes. As a spokeswoman announced, he would do it "immediately, as soon as it is his turn". And: "Lower Saxony will currently not include people between 60 and 69 in the vaccination entitlement, because we have a total of 3.8 million people in priority groups 1 and 2 and they should be vaccinated first," the spokeswoman continued .

