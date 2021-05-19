The air in Germany is getting thinner and thinner for the Lebanese Hezbollah movement. After the ban on activities, three clubs are now banned.

Berlin – Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has banned three associations that are said to have collected money in Germany for a foundation of the pro-Iranian Shiite movement Hezbollah in Lebanon. As the spokesman for the ministry, Steve Alter, announced, the club’s ban on April 15 was implemented on Wednesday with searches and confiscation measures in Bremen, Hesse, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Three associations from the Hezbollah environment are banned in Germany

“Those who support terror will not be safe in Germany,” said Seehofer, as his spokesman announced on Twitter. “Regardless of the garb in which his supporters appear, they will not find a place of refuge in our country,” added the interior minister. Due to a corona infection, Seehofer is currently in quarantine at home.

The three forbidden associations under the names “German Lebanese Family”, “People for People” and “Give Peace” are said to have collected donations and arranged sponsorships for “martyr families” of Hezbollah. The aim of the clubs was to promote Hezbollah’s fight against Israel, which goes against the idea of ​​international understanding, the ministry said. Because the certainty that the bereaved would receive financial support in the event of their death increases the willingness of young Hezbollah supporters to participate in the fight against Israel.

Protection of the Constitution: Germany as a retreat for the Hezbollah movement

According to the assessment of the security authorities, the three associations had been founded to replace the association “Orphans Project Lebanon”. This was banned in 2014 by the then Federal Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maizière (CDU).

Hezbollah is a party in Lebanon with its own TV station, charitable projects and its own well-equipped militia. It is supported financially by Iran and with the delivery of weapons. For the movement, whose militia fought on the side of the troops of President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian conflict, Germany is not a place of action, but a place of retreat, according to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

In the last published report by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the potential of Hezbollah in this country was estimated at around 1,050 people. Interior Minister Seehofer had banned Hezbollah in March 2020. (dpa)