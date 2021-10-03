Very affected by the announcement of the death of Bernard Tapie this Sunday, Guy Roux delivered some earthy memories in connection with the former president of OM.

Bernard Tapie is no more. Suffered from stomach cancer since 2017, the former boss of Olympique de Marseille finally died this Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the age of 78. An announcement that shocked number of players in French football, including Guy Roux, legendary coach of AJ Auxerre. The latter regularly had trouble with Bernard Tapie and delivered some crisp anecdotes as a tribute.

At the microphone of RMC, Guy Roux first remembered the combative side of “Nanard”: ” He got us so used to fighting, winning his battles to survive, with different methods, doctors from different countries, and we thought it could go on. But it didn’t last. “And the Burgundian continues with a first memory:” There was a peculiarity at the Stade Vélodrome. In the grass, there were seeds of penalties. “

And the native of Colmar to develop his story: “ One day there was (Jocelyn) Angloma, a French international, who collapses. There was not an Auxerrois on the horizon. Penalty. Bruno Martini, whom I also cry at the moment, stops the penalty. A few minutes later under the same conditions, penalty! Bruno Martini stops the second penalty. So I get off my bench and scream ‘One more, one more, one more’. And Bernard Tapie who was on my left shouts at me: ‘Big ass, get into your doghouse’. Normally I should have been very angry, but I wasn’t. It was part of our life together. I think he had a form of respect for Auxerre. “

