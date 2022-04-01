Clarence Seedorf, former player of Real Madrid or Milan among others, has analyzed in Go the possible signing of Kylian Mbappé for Madrid, the next World Cup, the situation of Erling Haaland…

-Favorite for the World Cup: “I don’t think there are big favorites, very even from what I’m seeing. France is the one defending the title, but there is a great balance and we also have to wait for how they are going to start next year because the form they have is not the same today the teams that what is going to happen in five months”.

-Spain: “He’s very young, you have to let them grow, Luis Enrique has shown that he understands well what the players need to get the best out of them and you have to have low expectations because you can’t compare the golden years with now”.

-Mbappe: “I think that Mbappé needs Madrid more. Madrid has always been bigger than the players who passed, I think the clubs and the people continue, what changes are the players. Everything changes except the fans and the shield and PSG has things good, but for a boy like him, Madrid is going to give him some things that PSG will never give him because they don’t have the history of Madrid. Madrid are going to bring important players and they have Benzema. Let him be close for more years possible if Mbappé goes to Madrid, because he is going to win a lot with this”.

-Haaland: “I would sign everyone if there is money and meaning. The big teams always want to have an important bench. One’s mentality is created then. I think this (signing Haaland) is also going to be good for France because with Benzema it gives something more to the others, because if you don’t put it inside it has another one to enter”.

Karembeu: “The World Cup player is going to be Messi”

-Spain: “Everyone thought that there is a construction in Spain, but with the Nations Cup I think it is ready to play competitions. We have seen the Spanish school that has grown a lot and that has produced sensational players like Pedri and there are more from La Masía. With Luis Enrique they are doing a great job and they are going to be a great outsider in the tournament. He showed it with the Ramos generation, I think they can also reproduce the same performance. The World Cup player is going to be Messi”.