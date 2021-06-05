Paris (AFP)

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, the fifth seed, was knocked out of the third round of the French Open, the second Grand Slam, after losing on Saturday to Czech Barbora Krajchikova 6-3 6-2.

By qualifying to the fourth round for the second year in a row, Krajicekova will face American Sloane Stephens, who defeated Czech 18th seed Karolina Mokhova in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

The elimination of female works continues this year, and so far three of them have survived in the singles competition. Former world number three Stephens, 28, who previously reached the French Open final in 2018, has now fallen to 59th in the world, but thanks to her experience and tenacity, she managed to overcome Mokhova, who is four years younger than her.

Mokhova, who had previously reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, faced some problems in the early stages of the match, which was held at Simon Mathieu Stadium, and was broken in the fourth game, as the American player won the first set in her favour.

Stephens won the US Open in 2017. After the two players exchanged breaks twice in the second set, Stephens managed to break her opponent for the third time to seal the result and set up a meeting in the round of 16 with Czech Barbora Krichkova.

In men, Argentina’s Diego Schwarzman, ranked tenth in the world, reached the eighth-finals without losing a set, after beating Germany’s Philip Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday.

Schwarzman won the match against the 132nd ranked world number one, who struggled in terms of physical fitness, in two hours and two minutes. Schwarzmann, who reached the semi-finals of the last edition, will meet the promising Spaniard Carlos Alcaras (ranked 97 and 18 years) or the German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff (ranked 42 and 31 years) for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Argentine said: “I am happy to be back and play my best, I had the best participation here last year, and the fans were almost not present.

He continued: I was ready for a long game, so I was happy to get the first set, and after that I played better.

And he added: To play at the eleventh hour and win quickly is a good thing, because I will get a chance to take a walk in Paris.

Schwarzman was embarrassed by the third round of the Australian Open, and won the Buenos Aires 250 title in March.