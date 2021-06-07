“Trigger ideas such as achieving very friendly machines for transport led Agrometal to develop its models that conduct the seed and the fertilizer through an air flow. Namely, It was sought to reconcile large sowing widths with 3.50 m of transport width. Likewise, another trigger was to achieve a more agile and faster resupply of the hopper ”. This is how he explains the fundamentals of the brand’s new machines, Eng. Leandro Cuñe, responsible for development of Agrometal.

With their folding in different planes operated in seconds from the tractor cab, these models offer a compact architecture in transport and at the same time have a great width of work in sowing, and with a good system of copying the land, explains Ing. Cuñe.

All this was achieved in the ADX air drill for fine grain and APX air planter for coarse grain models, which have a unique lance system, which always remains hooked to the tractor, without disconnecting any hose, allowing to substantially improve batch change times. .

Agrometal put a lot of emphasis on its system Land Copy, with a central chassis that copies the terrain, with its wheels in rocker, while the ailerons receive the corresponding transfer of weight from the center of the machine.

In this way, both the blades in the center of the machine and at the ends, they exert the same loads on the soil in order to cut the soil and stubble, without the need to add counterweights that damage the structure of the machine and hinder transport maneuvers.

“Regarding the supply of the hopper, a really fast loading system was designed, with a single mouth located in a central point of the equipment, which is serviced with the work of a single operator,” says Ing. Cuñe.

Later pneumatic transport drives the seed and fertilizer from the hopper to each of the planting linesto. Agrometal’s Air Drill and Air Planter have flat flow distributors. That allow a well uniform distribution of the material, without interruptions in the flow, and in turn causes less mechanical damage to the seed, thereby preserving its germination power.

To improve the use of the sowing window, Agrometal also has Three-module tip drills for fine grains and coarse grains; with greater width of work and a faithful copy of the terrain. Allowing the client to make more hectares, taking advantage of all the HP of their tractor.

The use of the sowing window It is one of the key factors in maximizing the yield potential of a batch, for this, seeders are needed that allow sowing faster and with greater work width.

The speed increase is achieved by keeping the sowing body stable, without bouncing. For this, Agrometal has a body with an excellent design and weight and with Twin Force, a dual performance system. The Twin Force on the one hand maintains the load regardless of the position of the parallelogram. And on the other hand it offers damping and makes the sowing body stable without oscillations occurring, damping vibrations.

This allows to increase the sowing speed up to 20%, and at the same time improve temporal uniformity in values ​​higher than 80%.

All the seeders of the brand are equipped on demand of the user with tools used in precision farming. Among them we can highlight, says Eng. Cuñe, planting monitors, flow and vacuum sensors, cuts by section and by furrow, etc.

“Agrometal has been the first national planter brand that has been able to achieve the harmonious incorporation of Precision Planting technology to its product offering”, stands out Ing. Sergio Di Benedetto.

In seeders the adaptation to our land is much more important than in other machinery. “Advances in sowing are very dizzying, the Argentine Agricultural machinery never had so many engineers dedicated to specialization, this led us to have a team of more than 10 engineers dedicated to the development and improvement of our products. We have undoubtedly the most demanding agricultural producer in the world, that motivates us to be more and more efficient and better to maintain our leadership ”, he closed.