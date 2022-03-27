Tomorrow, African football will live on “Tuesday” the decisive night in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, where the dream will be completed after the brown continent pursued half of the dream last Friday.

The Arab round came with distinction, with Egypt defeating Senegal with a goal to nothing, and with the same result Tunisia won over Mali with the same result and Algeria won over Cameroon, while Morocco tied with the Democratic Republic of Congo with a goal each.

The victory of Tunisia and Algeria and the draw of Morocco is important because it was achieved outside the country, which means that most of the roads are paved for the Eagles of Carthage, the desert warriors and the Atlas Lions to book tickets to Doha with the victory of the Tunisian and Algeria teams with any result or a tie to extract the qualification ticket, and a draw without goals is enough. The Moroccan national team stars to continue the journey to the World Cup.

As for the Egyptian team, which won at its stadium and among its crowded fans over Senegal, the African champion, with a goal for nothing, it is required to make the utmost effort in the “Dakar battle”, to invest in Cairo’s victory, and strive, with all its might, to maintain a clean sheet, which was difficult for players Senegal for 210 minutes (Africa’s final and last Friday’s meeting), and the Senegal team had previously finished the first round in the last African Nations Cup without scoring only one goal in three matches!

Despite all these indicators, the reality confirms that the dialogue between “Mo Salah” and Sadio Mane remains the hottest and most exciting among all the decisive African confrontations.

Tomorrow I will meet you..O my heart’s fear of tomorrow!

×××

Friendly fire was strongly present in the African qualifiers, as Senegal defender Salio Cisse scored an own goal, while Moussa Sissako scored Tunisia’s goal against Mali, and because misfortunes do not come individually, Sissako was sent off just four minutes after scoring his own goal. !

×××

In the UAE issue, “Al-Abyad” put himself in a difficult situation by losing to Iraq in Riyadh, which revived the ambitions of (Rafidain Lions) to compete for third place in the group, and “Al-Abyad” must win against South Korea tomorrow, and then overcome Australia’s third obstacle. Group B, and then bypassing the obstacle of Peru, Colombia or Chile if it wants to qualify for the World Cup in Doha.