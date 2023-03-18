In the cycle of life, all things have their beginning and their end. This can be positive or negative, depending on the perspective from which we see it. For example, there are things that we never want to end: our favorite ice cream, a song, a trip, time with our loved ones or the autonomy of the Supreme Court of Justice. On the other hand, there are other things that we cannot wait for them to end: the exam period at the university, an illness or the six-year term. Anyway, everything ends sooner or later, and rarely can we know when; life being so unpredictable, the best we can do is hope to bring a good closure to things. And, precisely, that moment has arrived for my column in EL DEBATE: after a year and a half writing, It is time to end my participation and continue on other paths.

I want to thank EL DEBATE for giving me a space in which to publish, and I want to thank Ambidestro for pushing me to write content of interest, justified and easy to understand. I would also like to thank my readers for giving me their time by reading any of my columns. I am happy to know that they take something enriching from them.

Reading different points of view on a topic can be confusing, difficult, and cognitively tiring. If the column worked as a reliable source of information, as an aid for a better understanding of the news and as a seed to feed a critical reading, I am satisfied, because it is what Ambidextro is looking for.

All good or bad things come to an end, and the column is one of them. I finish this text and, therefore, my participation in EL DEBATE with the same invitation with which the column began: I invite you to always be critical. Finally, I say goodbye to you with a wink: the column ends, but Ambidextrous continues. Well, although this stage is closed, another will open later. I await you critically and anxiously on the next journey. In any case, the fact that one thing ends means that another begins.