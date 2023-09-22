Giovanni Giannone went to hospital in Modica on Monday morning for a routine examination: a sudden heart attack took him away

A huge tragedy occurred on Monday morning at the Maggiore hospital in Modica, where Giovanni Giannone, aged 56, died while carrying out a routine examination. He went to the hospital for a colonoscopy, but a sudden heart attack took him away. He had a wife and three children. The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation and ordered an autopsy on the man’s body.

There was never any health problem or previous pathology that could have alerted the doctors. Yet something went wrong during a routine exam to which Giovanni Giannone, financial advisor of Modicain the province of Ragusa.

He had said goodbye to his family and friends in the morning, explaining that he only had one thing to do examination and that they would see each other after an hour.

Her wife was waiting for him outside the room where the doctors were performing his endoscopy, when he noticed one strange comings and goings.

A few minutes later, the same doctors approached her and told her the tragic news.

An investigation has been opened into the death of Giovanni Giannone

A fulminant heart attack. This is the explanation given by the medical staff.

However, the man’s family wants to know truth and filed an official complaint with the competent authorities.

Meanwhile, investigators have medical records seized of Giovanni and we are waiting for the magistrate on duty to decide the autopsy examinationwhich will almost certainly clarify the causes and circumstances of what happened.

Messages of condolence

Meanwhile, there are many people who showed everything they had ache and it shock for the news of the 56-year-old’s death.

Everyone incredulous, because they knew Giovanni and knew that he was well. Nothing that would even allow us to imagine a similar event.

Roberto for example, one of his Dear friendwrites: