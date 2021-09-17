Halo: Infinite is one of the most anticipated games of this 2021. The new adventure of the Master Chief has many fans in expectation, especially after the recent advances that we have seen of its new mechanics and its multiplayer. But this emotion was not always present.

You surely remember that during the first presentation of its gameplay in 2020, the title was heavily criticized. The graphics did not look very good and even their characters had a look that left a lot to be desired. It was here that it arose Craig the brute, one of the most popular gamer memes of last year and who we may not see when we finally play the new Halo.

New improvements for the villains of Halo: Infinite

After that presentation, 343 Industries decided to delay the game to polish it more and it seems that they did their job. The new advances of Halo in the recent E3 They showed quite a noticeable graphical improvement and it seems that we have not seen everything that they changed.

An image leak in Reddit shows us that the fearsome brutes will have a new design in Halo: Infinite. Whereas in the first gameplay sample they looked like big bald gorillas, now it seems that they will have some characteristics that will make them stand out and look more threatening.

The leaked images show models that are apparently in low quality, so we will have to wait to see them in Full HD 4K in our X series. After seeing all the visual changes to the weapons and to himself Boss Teacher, we are sure that the real brutes will be seen as fearsome adversaries in Halo: Infinite.

There is little left for us to see and enjoy these improvements on our own. Halo: Infinite will arrive next December 8 to Xbox One, Series X / S and PC, if he COVID he doesn’t keep doing his thing. Will you be one of those who buy the new adventure of the JMaster’s Office since the first day?

