In football there is very little posh. Lately Riqui Puig and stop counting. It is one of its greatnesses. The absence of classism allows guys like Lamine Yamal or Chimy Ávila to reach the elite, both from dodgy neighborhoods in which football, more than a sport, is an escape, a lottery ticket to hold on to by biting or dribbling. . Yesterday Betis and Barça tied, led by two strays with antagonistic styles who could well have lived another (worse) life without the ball at their feet.

Continue reading…

#street #Joan #Josep #Pallàs