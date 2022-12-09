Within the framework of The Game Awards 2022 release date revealed Diablo IV which will be for June 6, 2023. ​It is worth noting that this title will feature cross-platform gameplay and progression. on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, along with a local co-op mode on consoles at launch.

“We are happy to announce that we will soon be opening the gates of Sanctuary in Diablo IV, our most brutal vision yet.said Rod Fergusson, Diablo’s general manager.

Rod Fergusson declares that they recovered the darkness of the original game, in addition to combining the progress of the second installment and the combat system of the third to produce a huge open world that will offer this fourth part.

To this we must add that the design of this title is intended to last many years, and everything indicates that it will be like this since the number of dungeons is enormous and a story that tells us about the return of Lilith, the Blessed Mother, on the world. of Sanctuary.

One thing you shouldn’t lose sight of about the game’s story is that the demon Lilith and the angel Inarius came together to create the world of Sanctuary in their desire to escape the Eternal Conflict between Heaven and Hell.

Now, decades after the events of DIII: Reaper of Souls, they have become bitter enemies who have gone to war with their respective followers. The lands of Sanctuary are plagued by relentless demons, and only the most steadfast of heroes will be able to resist the presence of darkness.

Players will choose from five classes: the shapeshifting Druids, the agile Forsaken, the Elemental Wizards, the brutal Barbarians, and the cunning Necromancers.​

Diablo IV is now available for your digital reservation with everything and gifts

Diablo IV digital pre-order is now available and you can get it in three different packages Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition. Each digital edition includes one or more items to aid you on your quest against the hellspawn plaguing Sanctuary:

Let’s start with the Standard Edition. This includes early access to the Open Beta, the Lightbringer mount in Diablo IV, Inarius’ wings and murloc pet in DIII, the Amalgam of Fury mount in World of Warcraft, and the Umbral Winged Darkness decoration set in the mobile game.

Deluxe Edition: This includes the same as the Standard Edition, plus 4 days early access, the Season Battle Pass, the Inferno Carapace mount armor, and the Temptation mount in Diablo IV.

Ultimate Edition: It comes with the same as the Deluxe Edition, plus an accelerated unlock of the Season Battle Pass (includes a Premium Season Battle Pass, 20 levels, and a cosmetic item) and the Wings of the Shaper emote.

What do you think of the release date? Excited?