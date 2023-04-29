On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the death of Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez, an unpublished work by the author will be published in 2024. The story, entitled See you in Augustis finished, but the author, known for his numerous rewrites, did not have time to produce the final version of the work.

Gabriel García Márquez’s life ended in 2014, but his literature, which survives him and will survive him for many more years, still has one more fruit to bear. Ten years after his death, in 2024, an unpublished novel from the Nobel Prize in Literature will see the light of day. This was announced by this Friday, April 28, the Random House publishing house, which published all of the writer’s novels.

The exact date of publication is not yet known, but it is expected to be released in all Spanish-speaking countries, except Mexico. It will be the most important editorial event of the coming year, the publisher announced in a statement.

As his sons Rodrigo and Gonzalo García Barcha explain in the statement, the 150-page novel is the result of a last effort by the writer to continue writing in the last part of his life.

“See you in August It was the fruit of a last effort to continue creating against all odds. Reading it once again almost 10 years after his death, we discovered that the text had many and highly enjoyable merits and nothing that prevents us from enjoying the most outstanding aspects of Gabo’s work: his capacity for invention, the poetry of language, the captivating narrative, his understanding of the human being and his affection for his experiences and misadventures, especially in love, possibly the main theme of all his work”, they explain.

Although García Márquez commented in In a 2004 interview by The country with the journalist Rosa Mora While he felt “quite satisfied” with the development of the protagonist, the author was not totally satisfied with the final result of the book. García Márquez was known for rewriting his novels numerous times until he was fully satisfied with the final version, and it seems that, on this occasion, the constant revision of the text became endless.

A novel centered on love

According to The journalist Patricia Lara Salive described it for Timethe novel tells “the story of a woman whose mother died on an island in the Caribbean. And so, she goes every August 16, which is the anniversary of her mother’s death, to visit the grave. She is married to a director of a music conservatory and they have a happy marriage, but it becomes a routine that breaks the day of that visit to the island: she is unfaithful to her husband”.

Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez writes “The Autumn of the Patriarch” at his residence in Barcelona on November 14, 1970. © AFP

According to The countrythe existence of this work was known for the first time in 1999, when the author gave a reading of one of the stories at Casa América in Madrid. At this time, he presented it as a fragment of a future novel made up of five stories.

What García Márquez read on this occasion began like this:

“He returned to the island on August 16 on the three o’clock ferry. She was wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, simple low-heeled shoes and no stockings, a satin parasol, and her only luggage was a beach bag. In the line of taxis on the pier he went straight to an old model eaten away by saltpeter. The driver greeted her with a greeting from an old acquaintance and stumbled through the destitute town, with bahareque houses and bitter palm roofs, and streets of white sand facing a burning sea.

The text was part of the personal file of the writer, which belongs to the Harry Ransom Center of the University of Texas, in the United States. This center, specialized in the humanities, acquired the fund for 2.2 million dollars: there were 20 cardboard boxes, with a multitude of documents, photos and notebooks, including ten versions of See you in August.

Gabriel García Márquez, journalist and writer, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982. He was the author of a long list of short stories and novels, such as A Chronicle of a Death Foretold, Story of a castaway either the most popular of all one hundred years of solitude. According to the Instituto Cervantes, he is the most translated and read Spanish-language writer since the beginning of the 21st century.

With AFP and local media