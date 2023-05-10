We already saw a German ID. Buzz ambulance, but you now also have an ID in the Netherlands. Buzz ambulance spotting.

As we have said before, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz is not the most affordable commercial vehicle, nor the most practical. Still, the ID. Buzz is embraced by many companies, including PostNL and the ANWB. From a PR point of view, the ID. Buzz is indeed an interesting choice.

The ID. Buzz therefore already drives around as a PostNL van and as a Wegenwacht van, but now you can use the ID. Also encounter Buzz as an ambulance. This is not a publicity stunt, the ID. Buzz will really be used by the University Medical Center Groningen.

For actual transport of the sick and injured, the ID. Buzz unfortunately a little tight. That is why the van is used as a means of transport for the Medical Service Officer. That’s the one who coordinates things at the scene of the disaster. Normally, such a duty officer drives a Touran or a Tiguan, for example.

You may notice that this ID. Buzz ambulance has no flashing lights on the roof. That was done deliberately. Flashing lights are at the expense of the streamline and therefore the range. That is why the flashing lights are placed behind the windows in this case.

Which in turn is less good for the range: with this ID. Buzz will be driven quite hard. Hypermilen won’t be there. Fortunately, emergency calls usually do not require traveling long distances. The practical range of 250 to 300 km should therefore be sufficient, but the UMCG will now find out. It is also an experiment for them.

