The early death of the actor and singer Diego Bertie, At 54 years old and at a good time that included a concert tour, his return to the cinema and an album to be released, he shocked the art world yesterday.

His death occurred after a fall from the fourteenth floor of a Miraflores building where he lived.

Bertie, whose career began at the age of 20 when Osvaldo Cattone accepted him after a timid casting – Diego would confess – for the musical production “Annie”, stood out not only on stage. He did it in the cinema and the TV. And in the music, ‘How difficult it is to love’ is already a classic.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie and his emotional commercial for Inka Cola: “Peru is always missed”

His talent even crossed borders. She recorded in countries like Brazil, where he made a new version of ‘Vale todo’ in 2002. For the international market, two years before he had starred in the soap opera Venezuelan ‘Moon Lovers’. Also on your list are ‘La ex’, for the Colombian chain Caracol Television and where he shared roles with Ruddy Rodríguez. She also, in the country of coffee, she participated in the series ‘Final Time’.

In 2008 he recorded for the Latin American version of ‘Desperate Housewives: Desperate Housewives’ and then go back to work Snail Television, this time in the telenovela ‘Bermúdez’.

In our country, his time in soap operas was auspicious. ‘Natacha’ undoubtedly catapulted him as a leading man, a title that he never took seriously. He was also in ‘Canela’, ‘Obsesión’, ‘Pisco Sour’, ‘La noche’, ‘Leonela, dying of love’, ‘Things of love’, among other melodramas.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie: The voice of the slogan of Radio La Inolvidable belongs to the Peruvian actor

His most acclaimed works on the big screen include: Report on death, Without compassion, Under the skin and The elusive good. And on stage, he knew how to shine in the classics: Blood Wedding, Life is a Dream, Oedipus the King, King Lear and Faust.

After a discreet departure from acting and music, in March 2015 he surprised when he entered the successful ‘Al fondo hay lugar’ and later, with the same production team, he would join ‘Back to the neighborhood’.

At the end of last year, his return to cinema and music was known. After the film “La Inheritance de Flora”, where he was directed again by maestro Augusto Tamayo and in an intimate interview with La República, he recognized that he had reconnected with his essence and that he lived in peace. “It’s like a reunion with me, he was a bit at odds with himself, really,” he said.

Photo: Facebook Augusto Tamayo

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie and the time he acted alongside ‘Ugly Betty’: what famous series brought them together?

“I have been rebooked with my things. I went to the other extreme, because somehow I felt vulnerable before the media and not for myself, but for others. I decided to protect myself, my family and even risk my own career. I locked myself up. But thank God I am a worker, an actor, and people still called me. But I did absolutely nothing with the press, I tried to be as low-profile as possible,” he recalled.

“Truth and education are fundamental”

On pandemic, he noted that the lesson was that life is a gift. “He has taught us to be aware, to not only take care of ourselves, but of the other. Truth and education are fundamental. We cannot grow up with double standards, we must respect others, respect differences, creeds and thoughts and live in harmony. We have a lot to learn. Living is an art and you have to do it in the best possible way, with a lot of love, because that builds a different world”.

In recent May, he spoke to La República again and revealed that he had the sole proprietorship in mind “I am my own woman”, and that he believed it necessary because there is still homophobia. “It does not matter what you are, what religion you have, it does not matter what sexual option you have, the important thing is what your action is in life. If it is a loving action, whatever you do, no matter how simple, is a possible transformation”.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie, his 7 movies and series that you can watch in streaming: “Without compassion” and more

Reactions on social networks

Photo: Twitter Christian Meier