Play in the same league Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi not for two seasons. But the paths of the Champions League are now bringing the two luminous figures of contemporary football together again.
A murmur went through the hall in Geneva shortly before six in the evening, when the Azulgrana were drawn in the Champions League group G to the Italian record champions. Ferencvaros Budapest and Dynamo Kiev complete the field of four.
Juve vs Barça – or CR7 vs Messi ace. Or simply: the two best kickers of the past fifteen years will meet again. Both players and their clubs faced each other on the field 35 times. Of course, the lion’s share of these duels is held by the many clashes between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Of these 35 duels, Messi and FC Barcelona won 16, ten times the Portuguese left the field as the winner. The rivals were drawn nine times.
In the personal goal-yield of these comparisons at club level, the scales are in favor of the Argentine: he scored 22 goals and thus three more than the southern European. Incidentally, there have only been two clashes between the two at international level: In 2011 Argentina beat Portugal 2-1 (goals: di Maria, Messi – Cristiano Ronaldo), in 2014 Portugal had the better end with 1-0 (goal: Guerreiro).
At the highest European level, Juventus and Barça crossed swords a total of five times. Three times in the quarter-finals (twice with the better end for the Azulgrana), once in the final (2015, with the 3-1 win for the Spaniards) and most recently in the group stage of the 2017/18 season (0-0 and 3-0 for Barça).
Both clubs were able to prevail once in the other European competitions: Juventus eliminated Blaugrana in the 2nd round of the 1970/71 UEFA Cup (the old lady won both games 2-1), the Spaniards “retaliated” in the 1990/91 season in the semi-finals of the European Cup Winners’ Cup (3-1 and 0-1), but then lost the final in Rotterdam against Manchester United (2-1). Incidentally, with two goals from former Bayern striker Mark Hughes.
