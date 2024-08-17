Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 12:40

Since June, businessman Elon Musk has been leading Forbes magazine’s real-time billionaire ranking. As of Saturday, the 17th, his fortune is estimated at US$244.8 billion. Musk owns the electric car manufacturer Tesla, the social network X (formerly Twitter) and the space company Space X.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, also occupies second place since the end of June, with an estimated net worth of US$195.7 billion. He secured his position after Amazon reached a market capitalization of US$2 trillion for the first time in history, according to Forbes. The company became the fifth in the United States to surpass that mark.

Since the beginning of the year, Bezos has been alternating with Musk between the 2nd and 3rd positions, while French businessman Bernard Arnault, from the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, appeared in first place. In March alone, Forbes recorded that the pair swapped positions 13 times.

Arnault and his family currently rank fourth, with an estimated fortune of $184.1 billion. According to Forbes, Europe’s richest businessman saw his net worth fall below $200 billion due to the decline in LVMH shares – causing him to be overtaken in the ranking by Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, who is now in third place, with an estimated fortune of $184.8 billion.

See below who are the 10 richest people in the world, according to Forbes magazine’s real-time billionaire ranking this Saturday, the 17th.

1. Elon Musk

Net Worth: $244.8 billion

Source: Tesla, SpaceX

Country: United States

2. Jeff Bezos

Net Worth: $195.7 billion

Source: Amazon

Country: United States

3. Mark Zuckerberg

Net Worth: $184.8 billion

Source: Facebook

Country: United States

4. Bernard Arnault and family

Net Worth: $184.1 billion

Source: LVMH

Country: France

5. Larry Ellison

Net Worth: $169.8 billion

Source: Oracle

Country: United States

6. Warren Buffett

Net Worth: $139.9 billion

Source: Berkshire Hathaway

Country: United States

7. Larry Page

Net Worth: $135.8 billion

Source: Google

Country: United States

8. Bill Gates

Net Worth: $132.1 billion

Source: Microsoft

Country: United States

9. Sergey Brin

Net Worth: $130.1 billion

Source: Google

Country: United States

10. Steve Ballmer

Net Worth: $123.8 billion

Source: Microsoft

Country: United States