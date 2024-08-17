08/17/2024 – 12:40
Since June, businessman Elon Musk has been leading Forbes magazine’s real-time billionaire ranking. As of Saturday, the 17th, his fortune is estimated at US$244.8 billion. Musk owns the electric car manufacturer Tesla, the social network X (formerly Twitter) and the space company Space X.
Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, also occupies second place since the end of June, with an estimated net worth of US$195.7 billion. He secured his position after Amazon reached a market capitalization of US$2 trillion for the first time in history, according to Forbes. The company became the fifth in the United States to surpass that mark.
Since the beginning of the year, Bezos has been alternating with Musk between the 2nd and 3rd positions, while French businessman Bernard Arnault, from the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, appeared in first place. In March alone, Forbes recorded that the pair swapped positions 13 times.
Arnault and his family currently rank fourth, with an estimated fortune of $184.1 billion. According to Forbes, Europe’s richest businessman saw his net worth fall below $200 billion due to the decline in LVMH shares – causing him to be overtaken in the ranking by Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, who is now in third place, with an estimated fortune of $184.8 billion.
See below who are the 10 richest people in the world, according to Forbes magazine’s real-time billionaire ranking this Saturday, the 17th.
1. Elon Musk
Net Worth: $244.8 billion
Source: Tesla, SpaceX
Country: United States
2. Jeff Bezos
Net Worth: $195.7 billion
Source: Amazon
Country: United States
3. Mark Zuckerberg
Net Worth: $184.8 billion
Source: Facebook
Country: United States
4. Bernard Arnault and family
Net Worth: $184.1 billion
Source: LVMH
Country: France
5. Larry Ellison
Net Worth: $169.8 billion
Source: Oracle
Country: United States
6. Warren Buffett
Net Worth: $139.9 billion
Source: Berkshire Hathaway
Country: United States
7. Larry Page
Net Worth: $135.8 billion
Source: Google
Country: United States
8. Bill Gates
Net Worth: $132.1 billion
Source: Microsoft
Country: United States
9. Sergey Brin
Net Worth: $130.1 billion
Source: Google
Country: United States
10. Steve Ballmer
Net Worth: $123.8 billion
Source: Microsoft
Country: United States
