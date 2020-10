Question: I am 26 years old. Due to hormonal changes in my body I often feel like masturbating. I noticed white spots near the top of my penis. What is this and what can be the solution? I am unable to handle my excitement and, as a result, often have premature ejaculation. Please tell me what I can do with this.

answer: Your case is quite normal. Do Kegel exercises regularly to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. You will learn to handle your excitement and ejaculation. White spot can be an infection. Please get your inquiry done.

