The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) can remove Twitter/X from the air in Brazil at any time. At least that's what a report from the portal indicates UOL published on Sunday (7) and signed by journalist Andreza Matais.

According to the text, interlocutors of the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and president of the Superior Electoral Court (STE), Alexandre de Moraes, sought out the presidency of Anatel on the morning of that day to request information on the procedures necessary to disable the network Social.

The consultation was motivated by the public clash between Moraes and billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the platform.

The situation began last Thursday (4), when the social network released a series of internal documents – the so-called Twitter Files – that reveal attempts by the TSE to violate the Marco Civil and constitutional rights of Brazilian citizens.

The files were revealed by American journalist Michael Shellenberger, in collaboration with Gazeta do Povo.

On Saturday (6), Musk responded to a tweet from Moraes with a question: “Why do you demand so much censorship in Brazil?” In the businessman's opinion, Moraes commits arbitrary actions in his decisions that determine the removal of publications, fines and blocking of profiles, among other punishments.

Musk even threatened that he could unblock censored Brazilian accounts. And compared the magistrate to the villain of the saga Star Warscalling him “Brazil’s Darth Vader”.

On Sunday night, Moraes reacted to the provocations and ordered that the billionaire be investigated, including him in the digital militia investigation. He also established a daily fine of R$100,000 for each social network profile that is eventually unblocked, in violation of decisions by the STF or TSE.

The series of statements against the minister raised speculation about a possible removal of the platform from the air by order of the Judiciary. After all, something similar happened in 2022, when the STF ordered the blocking of Telegram in Brazil because the company “did not cooperate with investigations”.

Anatel even notified cell phone operators to prevent access to the application – which ended up complying with the requirements imposed by the court and was released.

OX is or has been blocked in more than seven countries – all of them governed by dictatorial or autocratic regimes. Discover some of them below and understand how the prohibitions began.

North Korea

Under Kim Jong-un's dictatorship, censorship goes beyond social networks, reaching cyberspace in its entirety. Access is only available to senior government officials, scientists and a few students.

However, even these people have their virtual activities strictly controlled. The State also monitors its employees living abroad and all internet connections they have access to.

China

As in North Korea, all Western networks are blocked. The government also bans the use of VPNs (virtual private networks“virtual private networks”, used to transmit data securely and anonymously).

The Asian country closed the three major social networks (Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube) in 2009. The blackout coincided with disturbances in Xinjiang province, where protesters from the Uighur minority ethnic group protested against the central government and were repressed.

China has its own national social network, Weibo, on which citizens can communicate under the watchful eye of the state. Applications like TikTok also work, but with different names and under strict regulations.

Will

The 2009 Iranian presidential elections triggered a spiral of internet censorship when the then president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, proclaimed himself the winner with just 62% of the votes counted.

The arbitrariness did not please the population, who held massive protests across the country and used social media as a communication tool. In response, the government banned Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube, to silence dissenting ideas.

The regime continues to block all access to platforms during periods of political unrest. They took down, for example, Instagram and Telegram in 2017 and 2018, to prevent a series of protests. And they went so far as to completely take the internet offline in certain parts of the country.

In 2021, Iran proposed a bill to further restrict the web, including banning Instagram and WhatsApp. Earlier that year, the government also blocked several end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms, such as Signal.

Vietnam

Censorship on social media began in 2009, when the government blocked access to Facebook for a week. Although it was never publicly admitted, the intention was to prevent citizens from criticizing the government.

Currently, Vietnam randomly blocks social networks such as Twitter and Instagram, even though authorities deny it. In 2016, the country temporarily took down LinkedIn, a social network for searching for jobs and corporate contacts.

Three years ago, the government introduced a code of conduct for networks. The measures prohibit content that “threatens the interests of the State” and encourage the sharing of positive news about the country.

Russia

During protests that took place between 2011 and 2013, Vladmir Putin's dictatorship introduced “single registration”. It is a tool to block websites, IP addresses and domains classified as “extremist”. Russia also received help from Chinese security authorities to regulate its page filtering structure.

In 2017, the country passed a law to restrict the use of VPNs and limit the privacy gained through end-to-end encryption. These efforts intensified after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when the government censored platforms such as Facebook and Twitter/X, accusing them of spreading false information about the war.

Türkiye

Turkey and Twitter/X have had a bitter dispute since 2014. That year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan banned the application for broadcasting recordings that incriminated his government, accused of corruption. According to Erdogan, the action was orchestrated by his political enemies.

He even promised to “put an end to Twitter.” But the ban only lasted two weeks. In 2015, Turkey temporarily blocked the network again – in an attempt to prevent the circulation of images of a public prosecutor held hostage by militants in an Istanbul court.

According to the administrators of Elon Musk's application, Turkey is the third country with the highest number of requests for removal of posts, after Japan and Russia.

Turkmenistan

The government strictly controls the media and social networks, prohibiting any criticism of the president or the government. Internet access was not open to many citizens until 2008, and remains highly restricted and monitored.

The population only has access to Turkmenet, a local intranet provided by the government – ​​which does not allow browsing on platforms such as Facebook or Twitter/X. In 2018, the country launched its first government-sanctioned messaging app.