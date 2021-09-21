Theft and theft of motorcycles in the state of São Paulo continue to be one of the main security problems in the region. Data from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), collected by Ituran, showed that, between January and July 2021, 17,957 motorcycles and the like were stolen or stolen within the state, which contains a fleet of nearly 5 million motorcycles.

The capital is the location with the most occurrences (7,605), followed by Campinas (763), São Bernardo do Campo (586), Santo André (536) and Guarulhos (515). Robberies or thefts occur more at night (38%) and on Thursdays (16.6%). The bandits’ preference is for motorcycles over ten years old (34.04%).

+ Motoboy coup grows in the pandemic and even uses music that imitates call center

In São Paulo, the most dangerous regions, that is, those that registered the highest number of occurrences, were Centro, Tatuapé, Vila Mariana, Santana, São Mateus, Itaim Bibi, Bela Vista, Campo Grande and Ipiranga. According to Ituran, motorcycles are more prone to theft than theft, unlike cars. Because of this, the approaches of thieves are usually more violent. The ranking of the 10 most stolen motorcycles in the state of São Paulo reflects the market share of automakers and motorcycles as well. With Honda having 8 of the 10 most stolen. The only point further out of the curve is the Honda Lead 110, a scooter that was discontinued a few years ago, increasing demand for parts. Check out the list of the ten most stolen or stolen motorcycles in the State of São Paulo below: 1st – Honda CG 160: 3,460 units; 2nd – Honda CG 150: 2,252 units; 3rd – Honda CG 125: 1,798 units; 4th – Yamaha Fazer 250: 927 units; 5th – Honda PCX 150: 877 units; 6th – Honda CBX 250 Twister: 849 units; 7th – Honda XRE 300: 738 units; 8th – Honda CB 300R: 409 units; 9th – Yamaha Factor YBR125: 392 units; 10th – Honda Lead 110: 207 units.

