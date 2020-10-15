Due to Kovid-19 these days people are quite active on social media. People stay connected with their family and friends on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. In such a situation, we also keep checking the profile and status of others. Whom we check WhatsApp state, he gets to know that who has checked his WhatsApp status. In such a situation, we often want to check the status, but also want that the person in front does not even know about it. So today we are telling you about one such trick of WhatsApp. With which you can see the WhatsApp status of anyone and the person in front will not know.

You have to use the read receipt feature to use this trick on your WhatsApp. Which tells us whether the message has access to the receiver. After reading the message, this tick mark becomes blue color. If the read receipt feature is disabled, only the tick mark will be visible on sending the message. He will not know whether to read the message or not. Apart from this, if you want to see WhatsApp Status without knowing it, then you have to disable this feature. By doing this, you will not know the status of anyone, but they will not be able to know who has seen your status. Let’s know how to disable the Read Recept feature.

1– To disable the read receipt feature, first open the WhatsApp settings.

2- In Settings, you have to go to Account section and click on Privacy.

3– Here you will see the option of read receipt, you have to disable it.

4- After disabling the read receipt feature, anyone whose WhatsApp status you see will not know it.

5- However you will not be able to know who has seen your status.