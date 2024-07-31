Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/31/2024 – 18:39

The Central Bank maintained the basic interest rate (Selic) at 10.50% per year on Wednesday, the 31st, as expected by the market. With the interruption of the Selic cuts, what will happen to investments?

The basic interest rate dictates the return on various investments tied to the Selic rate. Although the market expects that there will be no new interest rate cuts in 2024, fixed income investments continue to deliver gains above inflation and a much higher return than savings accounts.

A survey by investment search engine Yubb shows that the projected return for 12 months on the main fixed-income investments ranges from 3.23% to 7.45%, after discounting the inflation expected for the period and considering the Selic rate maintained at 10.50% per year. See simulations:

Fixed income remains advantageous

As you can see in the table above, an investment in Tesouro Selic will have a real net return (after deducting inflation and income tax) of 4.05% per year. The rate is higher than that of savings accounts, which will pay 3.23% in 12 months. In CDB, the investor must research which bank to invest their money in. According to the platform, the return can vary between 2.06% and 5.25% per year.

In applications exempt from Income Tax, such as LCI and incentive debentures, the real yield can reach up to 7.45%.

“The scenario of the Selic rate remaining at 10.50% brings us very interesting opportunities in fixed income, especially if we consider that inflation over the last 12 months has been considerably lower than the basic interest rate. In this sense, fixed-rate bonds are interesting for investors who believe that the Selic rate will fall in the coming months, while post-fixed bonds offer greater protection as they follow the variation in interest rates. Inflation-indexed bonds such as IPCA+ are equally interesting because of the protection against price variations granted to the investor,” says Bernardo Pascowitch, president and founder of Yubb.

According to a survey by Infinity Asset Management of the 40 most relevant countries in the global fixed income market, Brazil is in 3rd place in the world ranking of real interest rates, behind only Russia and Turkey.

Savings Rules

According to current rules, when the Selic rate is higher than 8.5% per year, savings have a return of 0.5% per month and 6.17% per year added to the Reference Rate (TR).

