The US embassy in Cairo published a photo of the Egyptian capital at night and the Nile, taken by astronauts from the international station.

The embassy wrote on Facebook and Twitter: “See how the Nile and Delta look like a shiny flower with a long stem in this photo taken by an astronaut from the International Space Station … and how Cairo looks like a particularly bright base for this flower.”

The French astronaut Thomas Pisquet published last April, a picture from space of the Nile River and the Delta of Egypt, expressing his great admiration for their distinguished location, stressing that they are “of the distinctive places in the world.”

Pisquet wrote on Twitter: “The land is vast, but there are places that can be immediately recognized and at first glance … from these places the Nile and the Delta in Egypt, with its fertility contrast to the surrounding desert, and its flow to the blue of the Mediterranean.”