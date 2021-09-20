One of the most anticipated animated series of superheroes of this 2021 is undoubtedly What if… ?. This production based on the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will show alternative stories to those already known. Likewise, it is known that the program will have a total of 10 episodes that will be transmitted via streaming.

Below, we detail everything that is known about the fiction episode 7.

What happened in ‘What if ..?’, Chapter 6?

The new installment began with the scene we saw in Iron Man 1. After the military convoy where Tony Stark was was attacked, it is not captured by the terrorists, since Killmonger arrives to save it.

After gaining Tony Stark’s trust and revealing that his partner and friend, Obadiah Stane, planned to assassinate him, Killmonger persuades him to create a combat drone.

Thus, Killmonger assassinates Black Panther, Rodey and Tony Stark and convinces the United States government to declare war on Wakanda. It is at that moment where he enters Wakanda and gains the trust of the king, to later become the new Black Panther.

When and at what time will chapter 7 of What if… be released?

Episode 7 of What if …? can be seen in Peru from the Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 3.00 am. For the other Latin American countries and in Spain, these are the following opening times:

El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua : Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2.00 am

Ecuador, Panama and Colombia : Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 3.00 am

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico : Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 4:00 am

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil : Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 5:00 am

Spain: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 9:00 am

Where to see chapter 7 of ‘What if …?’ on-line?

The new episodes of What if …? They can be seen on the Disney Plus virtual platform. To access the productions, a monthly fee of S / 25.90 must be paid.

The streaming platform will bring new productions to enjoy at home. Photo: Disney Plus

Characters from What if …?

Chadwick Boseman – T’Challa

Hayley Atwell – Captain Peggy Carter

Josh Brolin – Thanos

David Dastmalchian – Kurt

Michael Douglas – Hank Pym

Karen Gillan – Nebula

Jeff Goldblum – Grandmaster

Sean Gunn – Kraglin,

Chris Hemsworth – Thor

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Djimon Hounsou – Korath

Samuel L. Jackson – Nick Fury

Toby Jones – Arnim Zola

Michael B. Jordan – Erik Killmonger

Neal McDonough – Dum Dum Dugan

Natalie Portman – Jane Foster

Jeremy Renner – Clint Barton

Michael Rooker – Yondu Udonta

Paul Rudd – Ant-Man

Mark Ruffalo – Bruce Banner

Sebastian Stan – Bucky Barnes

Chris Sullivan – Taserface

Stanley Tucci – Dr. Abraham Erskine

Taika Waititi – Korg.

What if …?, Chapter 7 – sneak peek