Riya reached NCB office
This picture is of the time when Riya Chakraborty reached the NCB office. During this time media personnel and policemen were present all around.
Riya confesses
In the long NCB interrogation, Riya confessed that she used to provide drugs to Sushant.
Riya gets medical
After Riya’s confession, NCB arrested Riya. After this, he was taken for medical in the late evening.
Video conferencing
Riya once again returned to the NCB office where she appeared in court through video conferencing. The court sent him to 14 days judicial custody. Now on Tuesday night, Riya will be kept in a lockup in the office of NCB because according to the jail manual, there is no entry of any prisoner in the jail after sunset.
Sameer Wankhede told the media – Riya will be sent to jail in the morning
NCB Mumbai zonal head Sameer Wankhede Riya spoke to the media after being jailed. He replied in just two lines that the court has sent Riya Chakraborty to judicial custody till 22 September. According to the court order, Riya Chakraborty is being kept in the Ennisbee office on Tuesday night. He will be sent to jail on Wednesday morning.
.
Leave a Reply