Riya reached NCB office This picture is of the time when Riya Chakraborty reached the NCB office. During this time media personnel and policemen were present all around.

Riya confesses In the long NCB interrogation, Riya confessed that she used to provide drugs to Sushant.

Riya gets medical After Riya’s confession, NCB arrested Riya. After this, he was taken for medical in the late evening.

Video conferencing Riya once again returned to the NCB office where she appeared in court through video conferencing. The court sent him to 14 days judicial custody. Now on Tuesday night, Riya will be kept in a lockup in the office of NCB because according to the jail manual, there is no entry of any prisoner in the jail after sunset.

Sameer Wankhede told the media – Riya will be sent to jail in the morning NCB Mumbai zonal head Sameer Wankhede Riya spoke to the media after being jailed. He replied in just two lines that the court has sent Riya Chakraborty to judicial custody till 22 September. According to the court order, Riya Chakraborty is being kept in the Ennisbee office on Tuesday night. He will be sent to jail on Wednesday morning.

NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty on Tuesday after a drug angle surfaced in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He confessed in interrogation that he had provided drugs to Sushant. Here we are showing in pictures how Riya was discussed throughout the day on 8 September. This picture is from that when Riya left home at around 10.30 am