Mexico. emma thompson becomes the fearsome director “Tronchatoro” and a video circulates on social networks where you can see how his incredible transformation is carried out in said character.

Emma Thompson went from being a magical nanny to a tyrannical director. Gone are the days when he was helping a family because in the latest trailer for the remake of the movie Matilda, he is seen turning into “Tronchatoro”.

The British actress becomes the well-known Agatha Tronchatoro, director of the Crunchem Hall school and captivates those who watch her, because it is amazing how little by little he transforms into that character.

Matilda was the adaptation of Danny DeVito in 1996 and in this year the Welsh actress Pamela Ferris made an unforgettable character, but in the new film, Emma Thompson is a faithful cup and impresses with its characterization.

The public and especially the fans of Emma Thompson are surely waiting to see her in the new version of Matilda, because undoubtedly plays a brilliant role as “Tronchatoro”, in the remake of Matilda.

The premiere of Matilda is scheduled for December 5, 2022 through Netflix, is a Fantasy movie, family musical comedy directed by Matthew Warchus with a script by Dennis Kelly and Roald Dahl, and also actors Lashana Lynch and Andrea Riseborough, among others.

Dame Emma Thompson is the full name of Emma Thompson, born in London England, on April 15, 1959, and according to information in his biography he is also a comedian and screenwriter.

Nanny McPhee, the magical lullaby and its second part The Return of the Magical Lullaby, are some of the films in which Emma has participated and has been admired and recognized worldwide for these performances.