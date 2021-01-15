The premiere of WandaVision on Disney Plus has fans excited, but at the same time confused by its first scenes. With various moments and references, chapters are already the most commented on in social networks.

The fiction, which is already available in streaming, has not only confirmed the number of chapters it will have, but will continue Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with Spider-Man: far from home in 2019.

Disney Plus WandaVision Trailer

What will we see in WandaVision?

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision will take us to a world set in the 1950s, where the android is somehow still alive and enjoying a married life alongside the Scarlet Witch. However, all is not well in this surreal world.

Release date to see WandaVision ONLINE on Disney:

Chapter 1: January 15, 2021

Chapter 2: January 15, 2021

Chapter 3: January 22, 2021

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021

How and where to watch WandaVisión ONLINE?

To see WandaVisión ONLINE, the viewer must contract Disney Plus, streaming that has a cost for annual and monthly packages. Currently, in Peru a one-month subscription is worth 25.90 soles. In case you want to purchase the service for a year, you have to pay 259.90 soles.