He Vina del Mar Festival It already started on February 19. Today Monday the 20th, Milena Warthon will make her long-awaited debut at the ‘monster’ of Quinta Vergara. Find out all the details of the event here.

A complete show. He Vina del Mar Festival It has already started at the well-known Quinta Vergara Amphitheater after two years of being suspended due to the pandemic. The celebration of the most important music event in Latin America will bring together great international artists and they will compete in different musical categories. Yesterday, Sunday, February 19, Paloma Mami, Pamela Leiva, Karol G and Myriam Hernández started the party in Chile and even the last two were encouraged to sing together. The Colombian received the first silver gull from her and was applauded by the entire public.

Milena Warthon in Viña del Mar 2023: follow the minute by minute of the event Daniela Castro thinks about Tini and Karol G The artist praised Tini for her attitude towards her fans and her performances at each concert. In addition, she referred to Karol G, who this Sunday, February 19, decided to give her Golden Seagull to a little girl. The prelude to the Viña del Mar Festival has begun! The public is excited to see their favorite artists and, at the top of their lungs, they begin to sing the best-known songs by Tini, who will also perform at Quinta Vergara. Amaranta dedicates tender words to Milena Warthon The renowned group Amaranta Peru expressed all their love and good wishes to Milena Warthon, who is a few hours away from competing in Viña del Mar and getting a seagull for our country. The vocalist of the group, Karina, asked the attendees to vote for the young artist and make her a small bar in the middle of the concert. Yahaira Plasencia sends her support to Milena Yahaira Plasencia, through her Instagram account, decided to send a message of support to her compatriot, who will perform today in Viña del Mar. Milena Warthon excited hours after performing in Viña del Mar Milena Warthon invites her followers to vote for her in the Vina del Mar Festival 2023. What time will the presentation of Milena Warthon be in Viña del Mar 2023? The national artist Milena Warthon detailed to her followers in her Instagram stories what time fans will be able to enjoy her presentation in Vña del Mar 2023. “More or less, at 2 in the morning in Chile, midnight in Peru,” she commented. . “Everyone has to connect to the Milena Warthon and Star Plus networks! Not only in Peru, but also in Bolivia,” she added. This was the Karol G show in Viña del Mar 2023 Carol G. shook the Viña del Mar stage by singing some of his greatest hits such as “Tusa”. In the clip you can see the Colombian extending the microphone towards the audience to hear them sing. Milena Warthon enjoys the Karol G show in Viña del Mar The Peruvian Andean pop singer Milena Warthon is already at the 62nd edition of the Viña del Mar International Festival, which began on February 19. Several artists have already performed and one of them was Karol G. Excited beyond belief, the interpreter of “Warmisitay” could not believe that she had the popular “Bichota” just meters away.

Today, Monday, January 20, the programming continues with the most popular artists and expectations are high. Check in this note all the details of TODAY so you do not miss any detail.

Who is presenting TODAY in Viña del Mar 2023?

This Monday, January 20, the artist who will pull all the reflectors will be the Argentine Tini Stoessel. The interpreter of “Cupid” will show off her greatest hits for all her audience at Quinta Vergara.

Subsequently, the comedian Diego Urrutia will participate on stage. The popular artist has a large community on social networks thanks to his content on TikTok. Finally, Emilia Mernes will also form part of the team that will debut today at the ‘monster of Quinta Vergara’.

Milena Warthon performs on Monday, February 20 in Viña del Mar. Photo: composition LR-Fabrizio Oviedo/Instagram/Viña del Mar

Who participates in the folkloric category?

Today, all Peruvians feel more proud than ever for the participation of our compatriot Milena Warthon. The interpreter of ‘Warmisitay’ will not have it easy at all, as she faces plus-size colleagues:

Laia, from Chile, will participate with their song ‘Camino’.

Camilu, from Argentina, will sing his popular song ‘De a poquito’.

Bazurto All Star, from Colombia, will do the same with ‘La Manguera’.

Frank Di, from Mexico, will arrive at the Viña del Mar Festival with ‘La última Gota’.

Los Rabanes, from Panama, will compete with their song ‘La Patineta’.

Schedule to see Viña del Mar 2023 by country

Dominican Republic: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 am (02/21)

Where to watch the Viña del Mar Festival 2023 LIVE?

The Viña del Mar Festival takes place in the popular Quinta Vergara Amphitheater after 2 years of absence due to the pandemic and you can stream it through Star Channel and Star+; however, if you are in Chile, you have even more options.

How to watch TVN and Channel 13 for FREE?

To be able to follow the transmission through TVN (Chilean channel) you must enter here through your Tablet or Smartphone or by downloading the TV Play app on your Smartphone or Smart TV, while channel 13 can be viewed live online through the Trece TV website.

How to watch Star Plus LIVE?

enter here on a computer or mobile device. Then, enter the eight-digit code that appears on the TV. Subsequently, enter your Star+ login credentials and you’re done.