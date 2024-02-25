The act in support of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Sunday (25.Feb.2024) had live coverage of the Power360. The event was held on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

The event was broadcast live on the YouTube of this digital newspaper.

Watch the broadcast:

The gathering was close to Masp (São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand Art Museum) and the authorities' speech lasted around 2 hours.

The start of the event was scheduled for 3pm, but protesters dressed in green and yellow began to gather on the main road in the capital of São Paulo at 9am.

Watch the beginning of the act (2min18s):

Little by little, the avenue filled with supporters of the former president. Many of them carried Israeli flags in support of the Jewish state in the war against Hamas.

Watch (2min13s):

Bolsonaro arrived at the demonstration at around 2:40 pm, accompanied by the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas. The former president was moved by the performance of the National Anthem, which marked his rise to the electric trio.

Watch (4min34s):

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro said a prayer at the opening of the speeches. In the prayer, she asked for divine revenge against Bolsonaro's political enemies and the acquittal of her husband.

Watch Michelle Bolsonaro's speech (15min50s):

Pastor Silas Malafaia, one of the organizers of the event, also spoke. He criticized the decisions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), as well as Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Watch Malafaia's speech (24min9s):

In his speech, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said that “it was nothing” before Bolsonaro (PL) “bet” on him.

Watch (6min43s):

The demonstration took thousands of Bolsonaristas to Paulista, who began to disperse after the former president's speech.

Watch Bolsonaro's speech during the event (22min50s):

Read other news: