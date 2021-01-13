REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, [email protected]

PAINTING / DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.

UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; e-mail: [email protected]

4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com

SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (you have own car). Call 610-296076.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; e-mail [email protected]

CALA NOVA CANCER Charity Shop, with great caution and protocol to our volunteers and clients have sadly decided to close the shop temporarily due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. We will be open as soon as possible depending on the new rules in place. For any information please phone Angela on 609-848622.

FREE ADVERTS. With every lineage advert placed on our website you will receive the same advert published in the newspaper on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG – Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



OPEL CORSA 1.2 FOR SALE, low consumption, runs perfectly, appointment already made for the MOT in December. Good exterior and interior condition. Recently serviced and tires changed at the beginning of the year. Color blue. Year 2000, 110,000 kms, petrol, 3 doors, 70cv, manual. € 1,599. Tel. 608-571438.

TO LET IN QUIET AREA of San Agustin. Beautifully renovated chalet apartment comprising 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 bathrooms (1 en suite), lounge / dining room, fully equipped kitchen, utility room. 30 m² terrace with sea view, furniture optional. Air-conditioning & heating. Private entrance, no community charge. € 850 per month. Call 971-707930; 680-986874.

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: [email protected] or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa’s main square. POL2821 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the center of town of Pollensa. POL20132 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

AMAZING 600 M² contemporary country home with 4 en suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens & heated pool, for sale in the countryside near Pollensa in northern Majorca. POL5746 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

580 M² MAJORCAN “Casa Senyorial” in need of renovation in a very central location in the historic town of Muro in northern Majorca. MUR20314 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

DELIGHTFUL four bedroom country house on a plot of 5,500 m² with outstanding countryside views for sale near the village of Selva, Central Majorca. SEL52446 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 – Inquiries 971-684000; [email protected]

MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at € 375,000. SWONSP1983 – Inquiries 971-684000; [email protected]

THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 – Inquiries 971-684000; [email protected]

.