There is less and less left for the Oscars 2023 are carried out. This year, the successful film ceremony keeps fans in high expectation, as it promises to broadcast the 23 categories of the seventh art, which are available LIVE and DIRECT. The host chosen for this new edition will be the comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who already has previous experiences in the event. Actors and actresses from various parts of the world will come together to recognize the work of various of their peers. Know all the details here.

What time to see the red carpet of the Oscars 2023?

The Oscars 2023 will be held next Sunday March 12. In turn, the red carpet of the event will be available for Peru from 6:00 pm The broadcast time will change according to the country in which you are.

Enjoy the LIVE broadcast of the Oscars 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

On which broadcast channels to watch the red carpet LIVE?

All the details of the red carpet of the Oscar Awards will reach all the screens of Peruvians through the ABC signal. Similarly, the main event where all the winners of the night will be announced will be broadcast through its official YouTube platform and on TNT LIVE.

How to watch TNT in Argentina LIVE?

The complete award ceremony of the Oscars 2023 can be appreciated from different parts of Argentina. This will come thanks to the TNT signal. Below is the list of channels where you can watch the ceremony:

Antina: Channel 69

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Express: Channels 38, 49, 407 and 856 HD

Superchannel: Channels 37/44, 423 D and 931 HD

CPETV Santa Rosa: Channels 204 SD/Digital and 702 HD

TVCO General Pico: Channels 308 SD/Digital and 702 HD

Gigared: 19, 18.1, 405, 30, 20.4, 36, 68 and 23.5

Flow: Channel 306 HD

Movistar TV: Channel 305 HD

Claro TV: Channel 309 HD.

How to watch TNT in Peru LIVE?

If you don’t want to miss any detail of the next edition of the Oscars 2023, be sure to tune in to TNT live. Here is the list of channels to watch the event from Peru:

Movistar TV: channels 102 (SD), 730 (HD), 595 (SD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: channels 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

DirecTV: channels 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD).

Cast of “CODA” at the Oscars. Photo: Europafam

How to watch TNT in Mexico LIVE?

For people who are in the country of Mexico, it will be the same dynamic, since they must access the TNT signal to enjoy the ceremony. Read the full channel list:

Totalplay: Channel 435

Xview+: Channel 410 HD

Izzi: channels 610 SD and 912 HD

Megacable: channels 410 SD and 1410 HD

Star TV: Channel 415

Dish: channels 370 SD and 870 HD

Sky: channels 415 SD and 1415 HD.

How to watch TNT in Colombia LIVE?

For Colombia, these are the channels on which viewers will be able to enjoy the catwalk of the artists at the Oscars 2023 Awards:

DirecTV: channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Movistar TV: channels 400, 601 SD and 870 HD

Claro TV: channels 701 SD, 702 SD, 720 HD and 1701 HD

TiGO: channels 41 SD, 42 SD, 283 HD, 301 SD and 704 HD

Digital Express Connection: 35 HD

Attachable: channels 40 and 51

HV TV: Channel 24

ETB: Channel 500 HD.

Home of the Oscars 2023 – Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Photo: Theater Projects See also Oscar 2023: why should Brendan Fraser win as a best actor nominee?

Nominees for the Oscars 2023

Best film

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Triangle of sadness

“Women talking”.

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”.

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything everywhere all at once”.

best animated film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel, the shell with shoes on”

“Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish”

“The sea beast”

“Turning network”.

best international film

“All quiet on the western front”

“Argentina, 1985”

close

“EO”

“The quiet girl”.

Best Documentary Short

“The elephant whisperers”

haulout

“How do you measure a year?”

“The Martha Mitchell effect”

“Stranger at the gate”.

best documentary

“All that breathes”

“All the beauty and the bloodshed”

Fire of love

“A house made of splinters”

“Navalny”.

best original song

“Applause” from “Tell it like a woman”

“Hold my hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift me up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This is a life” from “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All quiet on the western front”

“Glass onion: a knives out mystery”

“Living room”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women talking”.

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of sadness”.

best director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of sadness”.

Best Production Design

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”.

best photography

“All quiet on the western front”

“Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”.

Best Costume Design

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Mrs. Harris goes to Paris”.

better sound

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

best animated short

“The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse”

“The flying sailor”

“Ice merchants”

“My year of dicks”

“An ostrich told me the world is fake and i think i believe it”.

best short film

“An irish goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“le pupile”

night ride

“The red suitcase”.

best soundtrack

“All quiet on the western front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”.

better visual effects

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

best editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

best makeup