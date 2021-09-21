There are several benefits of choosing the option of camping on a trip over the traditional inns, hotels or resorts. Contrary to what many tourists might think, choosing a place in the middle of nature is an option to be taken into consideration even for those who have the resources to pay for accommodation.

Camping is more than a trip, it’s a lifestyle. Those who start to venture out, even if it’s with the kick-off to save money, don’t want to enjoy it any other way.

Camping also requires structure and planning, something easy for those who love camping and know they need a lot of organization. In other words, the person also learns to be organized, long before the trip.

Discover some of the best campsites in Brazil:

Camping in Ilhabela (SP)

Praia do Sino, in Ilhabela, is a camping option in São Paulo. Its original name is Praia Garapocaia and it is one of 45 beaches in the beautiful territory.

Therefore, Camping Pedra do Sino is located at this location in Ilhabela, 4.1 km north of the village of the same name. It is an excellent stop facing the sea, with easy access, as the avenue is right next door. Stay “hosted” among palm trees, coconut trees and their shallow waters, taking advantage of the electric light and even a swimming pool.

That’s right, there are outlets, an infrastructure with a bar at the campsite and a restaurant. But it is not a busy place in Ilhabela like other famous beaches.

Arrive at São José dos Campos Airport, closest to Ilhabela and where you can take a bus at the Rodoviária to São Sebastião, facing the island and to catch the ferry that takes you to the archipelago.

Camping in Paraty (RJ)

Praia do Sono is located in Paraty and is another landscape for camping in Rio de Janeiro. There are several options for camping in this location, as it is a beautiful tourist spot on the coast of crystal blue waters and white sand.

For example, the peaceful climate of one of the best places to camp is due to its remote location at the end of the beach. In other words, far from all the hustle and bustle of cariocas.

Likewise, there are no access roads to Praia do Sono and don’t expect to be close to restaurants or bars.

In fact, you can enjoy the preservation of nature and the little movement at Camping da Ismênia. Simple but amazing to enjoy calm days.

Count on a shared kitchen at this campsite, as well as two bathrooms and three showers (two with hot water).

Praia do Sono is 27 km away from the center of Paraty, so leaving this point, just follow the signs that lead to Trindade, a town in the city. Arriving on the road, turn left towards Laranjeiras, where the cars are parked.

From there, follow a 3 km trail and start your favorite adventure!

Camping in Canela (RS)

Parque da Cachoeira is located in Canela, Rio Grande do Sul. More precisely, in the municipality of São Francisco de Paula, 18 km from the city center and 25 km from Gramado.

As the park’s name suggests, there are several waterfalls of varying sizes and shapes. The place is a very beautiful private property and therefore touristic.

Take advantage of the trails to four waterfalls and of all intensities, as well as to reach natural pools. Stay in this incredible place and close to the waters of the river Cará.

Access the quiet spaces of the campsites in shaded areas and infrastructure of bars/restaurants near the accommodations. In addition, Parque da Cachoeira has several activities to enjoy with friends or family.

Arrive at Salgado Filho International Airport, in Porto Alegre, and travel by car for approximately 2 hours to Gramado and Canela. The two are neighboring cities and the distance to the capital of Rio Grande do Sul is 120 km.

Between one city and another there is only 7 km of route. So, enjoy Serra Gaúcha and its so-called Region of Hortênsias and stay in the Parque da Cachoeira camping area.

Camping in the Pantanal of Serra da Bodoquena (MS)

Serra da Bodoquena is another one of the best places to camp in Brazil, located in the southwest of the Pantanal Complex.

This place is famous in Mato Grosso do Sul for its landscapes of great beauty. Something more geared towards wild camping. Excellent point for those looking for a total connection with nature as it is a destination surrounded by forest.

Bodoquena offers the possibility to visit and discover Brazilian flora in an adventure like no other.

For those looking for infrastructure, Refúgio Canaã has camping, so make your reservation and guarantee your tours through the Pantanal.

Its attractions amidst nature are incredible and the refuge offers a very good experience in the countryside, just don’t expect tranquility, since the people who stay at this campsite are looking for fun.

Arrive from Campo Grande International Airport or from Bonito, directly at the local airport. This is because many tourists make a return trip from Bonito to Serra da Bodoquena, located 70 km from the city.

It is a perfect tour and the ideal place to camp and enjoy nature. If you choose to leave Campo Grande, get ready for a trip of almost 4 hours in total and by car.

Camping in Chapada dos Veadeiros (GO)

Vila de São Jorge is a base camp for those visiting Chapada dos Veadeiros in order to get to know its beautiful landscapes.

The ecological reserve is in the state of Goiás and is filled with canyons, crystalline rivers and waterfalls. In addition to mines of crystals.

The village is located at the entrance to the National Park and there are other places to camp also amidst the greenery and trails of the place.

If you are looking for a place to relax, go hiking and stay in campsites, this is ideal. Build human relationships across the region and enjoy contact with nature.

This tourism is great and has a wonderful climate. Arrive from Brasília (230 km) or Goiânia (430 km). It is recommended to disembark at Brasília International Airport and then continue by car to São Jorge.

The village is one of the most sought after by tourists to get to know the cerrado and has a local mysticism that attracts everyone. Thus, Camping Taiuá is one of the options with a zen atmosphere, beanbags and hammocks. Soon, one of the best camps in the region.

Put it on your list of the best places to camp and come back with the renewed energy of Chapada dos Veadeiros.

Camping in Cumuruxatiba (BA)

Speaking of incredible landscapes, Bahia could not be missing. In Cumuruxatiba or Cumuru, find paradises and camp in this village.

Enjoy the extreme south of the state, on the Costa das Baleias, and enjoy the beach. Thus, set up your tent in the region, preferably on deserted beaches.

Praia do Pier is perfect and camping on it looks like a movie scene, as this village has just over 4,000 inhabitants and is extremely quiet during off-season times.

Staying at Camping Aldeia da Lua on holidays, for example, the excitement will be greater, although the place is very quiet. It faces the sea, in other words, not to be missed.

To get there, know that Cumuruxatiba is a district of Prado. The nearest airport is Teixeira de Freitas, 110 km away and facing 2 hours by road.

Another option is to disembark at Porto Seguro airport, but it will be 230 km traveled in more than 4 hours.

Thus, Cumuruxatiba represents the beauty of Bahia well. If you are renting a car, you can visit nearby beaches such as Barra do Caí, Corumbau or the beaches on the north shore of Prado. Enjoy this travel destination a lot!

Camping in Pancas (ES)

Pancas is located in Espírito Santo, a place where you can enjoy a beautiful view of Pedra do Camelo. The place is beautiful and, therefore, it is one of the postcards of the city.

The stone is also famous for those who like to practice climbing, in addition to campers who explore the various natural scenarios of the place.

A perfect place to live the moment doing extreme sports and still have the presence of authorized guides to help you in nature and keep it preserved.

The access to Pedra do Camelo is through trails and climbing, so be physically prepared.

To get to Pancas and stay in one of the best places to camp, Vitória airport is 175 km away, approximately two and a half hours by car.

Enjoy this beautiful city in the northwest of Espírito Santo and bordering Minas Gerais. Colatina is closest to the Pontões Capixabas (52 km).

Its landscape is unique, so you won’t regret enjoying it at Camping Cantinho do Céu, with a structure that has a kitchen and bathrooms. The beach is 200 m away and the green area is wonderful to get to and set up your tent.

Camping in Carrancas (MG)

The Tira Prosa Complex is just one of the many campsites available in Carrancas, Minas Gerais.

Have fun in the city’s waterfalls and choose your spot in the camping area near these great attractions. The complex is visited by people of all ages for its quiet walks, but it also offers some more extreme ones.

The place is a hostel/camping located 1.5 km from the center of Carrancas and close to the waterfalls. The farm is centuries old, with a lot of nature and has all the pleasures of a rural area.

You will have access to the local wells, hammocks, the campfire area, the lawn with native trees and wi-fi. There is an Agroforestry Project under development where more than 3,000 native and exotic species have been planted, 2,000 of which are fruit-bearing.

In other words, it is very pleasant and not far from the city. To get to Carrancas, the closest airport is Confins, in Belo Horizonte. However, it will be almost 5 hours by car after disembarking.

If you like cycling, take advantage of the Estrada Real Circuit too, with trails covered mainly by bicycle and with a part within the municipality.

