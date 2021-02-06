See these exhibits this weekend: Desert pictures, rock formations and pollen floating in the gallery

Music from the desert

Ville Andersson walked through the U.S. desert listening to silence. Desert Music The works in the exhibition are reminiscent of afterimages – the feeling of having traveled all day and in the evening with your eyes closed you can still see the landscape and its fragments.

Ville Andersson 28.2. until Helsinki Contemporary Tue – Fri 12–18, Sat – Sun 12–16. helsinkicontemporary.com.

Historic statues and morning coffee

Mikko Rikala: Edge of Europe (south), 2021.­

Mikko Rikala depicts European landscapes with essay-like associations. Unpretentious photographs bring together Vincent van Goghin landscapes, Mediterranean statues and the ancient rock formations of the deep history of Europeanness. On the studio side Timo Takala takes the drinking of morning coffee to the extremes in his video work.

Mikko Rikala 28.2. until Galleria Hippolyte Tue – Fri 12–17, Sat – Sun 12–16. hippolyte.fi.

Layering

Leena Nio: Aquarium, 2021.­

Leena Nion show Improved paintings is a series of layer paintings. Nio builds word games from various everyday snapshots: what’s it like to live in an aquarium, sleep on a flower bed or have deer eyes? References to art history and popular culture add layers.

Leena Nio 28.2. until Galleria Forsblom Tue – Fri 11–18, Sat – Sun 12–16. www.galerieforsblom.com.

After the dust settles

Mollu Heino: Nacre, 2020.­

Saara-Maria Kariranta and Jarmo Ilmari Somppi are specialized in vanishing sculptures, the basic materials of which may be an air vortex or room dust. Together Mollu Heinon a group exhibition with the clay sculptures allows it to decay and collapse. The pine pollen hovering in the gallery binds the sculptures and Heino’s earthy paintings together.

Mollu Heino, Saara-Maria Kariranta & Jarmo Ilmari Somppi 28.2. until the gallery in Ama Tue – Fri 11–17, Sat – Sun 12–16. ama.gallery.