US President turned to the right a split second before the shot and the bullet only hit his ear

Former US President Donald Trump (Republican Party), 78, said the shooting he suffered while speaking at a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania) on Saturday (July 13) would have been fatal if he had not moved his head slightly moments before being hit by the bullet in the right ear.

“That chart I was looking at saved my life,” Trump told physician and Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson by phone hours after the assassination attempt. The former president referred to a graph of migration statistics on a screen to his right.

“He said: ‘Border Patrol saved my life’”, Jackson told reporters on Sunday (14.Jul). “’I was looking at that border patrol chart.’ He said, ‘If I hadn’t pointed at that chart and turned my head to look at it, that bullet would have hit me right in the head.’”

Trump was grazed in the right ear by a bullet. The Republican is doing well. He was taken to the hospital, was released about 3 hours after being admitted and returned to New Jersey.

The infographic below shows the trajectory of the bullet that hit the American:

Videos shared on social media show Trump turning his head slightly just before being hit and consequently dodging the bullet.

Watch (2min37s):

Jackson was in Texas when the attack occurred. The doctor had traveled to New Jersey to visit Trump. After the meeting, he said the former president looked “determined” It is “not at all disturbed”.

INVESTIGATION

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) identified, on Sunday (14.Jul), Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the attack. He was killed.

According to the New York Timesstate voter records identify Crooks as a Republican, Trump’s party. He was 20 years old, and the upcoming election, scheduled for November 5, would have been the first in which he would have been old enough to vote. In 2021, Crooks made a $15 donation to the Progressive Turnout Projecta group that encourages Democrats to vote, through ActBluea fundraising platform, in 2021.

Pennsylvania public court records indicate he had no criminal record.

O FBI classified the act as an assassination attempt and said he was working to identify the exact motivation.

In addition to the shooter, one person in the audience was killed and two others were injured. In his post, Trump expressed solidarity with the victims of the attack.

Read more: