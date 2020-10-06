Even today, when talking about some of the best and popular Indian web series, the name of ‘Mirzapur’ is definitely counted in it. The previous season of this series was highly liked and fans of the second season were eagerly waiting. Now the trailer of its second season has also been released, in which all the actors are seen in the same style as last time.

Last season showed that Kaalin Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi )’s boy Munna (Divyendu Sharma) kills Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s character in revenge. This time Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) are back to take both Badla and Mirzapur from the carpet brother. Together, some new characters also have a strong entry. Watch trailer

Streaming of the second season of ‘Mirzapur’ will begin on October 23. This time Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Duggal, Lilliput, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar will be seen in the main characters.