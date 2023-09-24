The scientific website “Live Science” stated that the video was captured by a camera device located on the “Solar Orbiter” spacecraft, in cooperation with the US space agency “NASA.”

The mission of this vehicle, which was launched in 202, is to monitor the sun, its atmosphere, and the winds emerging from it.

The new video captures the hottest part of the sun’s outer atmosphere, which is its corona, something that could not be photographed before.

The sun’s atmosphere is a million times fainter compared to the glow emanating from the sun’s surface (the photosphere). However, the temperature of the corona is about one million degrees Celsius, which is 150 times hotter than the (photosphere).

This was a mystery that puzzled scientists for a long time.

Because the solar corona is what produces what is known as the solar wind that damages artificial satellites, it is important to understand this part of the sun.

The astronomer at the Institute of Astrophysics in France, Frederic Ocher, says that it is a real breakthrough.

He added that the imaging process allowed the corona to be monitored more deeply in an area of ​​the heliosphere that is rarely explored.