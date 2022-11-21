A Mexican fan went viral in recent days for reaching the Qatar World Cup with a speaker on his back. In the middle of the streets of the Arab country, they walk with the sound of a ‘junk dealer’, which is how those who go through the streets selling second-use products are known.

“Mattresses, drums, refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, microwaves…“, he is heard saying Yahirthe ‘scrap dealer’, say in the video. In which you can also see some people with the shirt of the Mexican team and hats typical of the Latin American country laughing as they walk.

Video that has generated extensive comments on social networks. “Can you imagine the quality of stoves, mattresses, washing machines and refrigerators that the “junk dealer” can buy in Qatar!… I want to be your partner!“, wrote the sports commentator Gerardo Liceaga.

The ‘Scrapper’ was interviewed by the sports media ‘ESPN’, in which he said that his idea arose in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he went with small speakers and, for Qatar 2022, the baggage grew.

But, he also recounted that on his arrival in the country located in West Asia, they took away some batteries for his speaker.

In Mexicoand in several countries of Latin Americathese characters are seen going through the streets to buy those second-use materials and sell them as scrap.

This cultural exhibition is added to those that soccer fans try to take to the World Cups, this to show their love for their countries of origin and attract attention in the most important soccer festival, which takes place every four years.

